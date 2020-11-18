76ers trade Al Horford to Oklahoma City for Danny Green
New president Daryl Morey is off and running with the first major trade of his Sixers tenure, sending Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with a 2025 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick for shooting guard Danny Green. The Thunder recently acquired Green in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for Dennis Schroder.
Horford, who signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers in 2019, proved to be a poor fit alongside center Joel Embiid. Given the size of his contract and his declining production at age 34, Horford had negative trade value and it’s no surprise that Philadelphia had to attach a first-round pick to free itself of the long-term financial commitment. However, the Sixers addressed their dire need for outside shooting by adding Green and Morey will be glad that he didn’t need to trade a more immediate pick or multiple first-rounders to get this done. Green, 33, was an inconsistent piece for the Lakers during their title run, but his 3-and-D game is a more natural fit alongside Ben Simmons and Embiid.
Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti agreed to absorb Horford so that he could pocket another first-round pick — incredibly, he now has 18 total through 2027 — and attempt to turn around and trade the five-time all-star center down the road. The Thunder pursued a similar strategy with veteran guard Chris Paul last season before trading him on to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. Additional trades for the Thunder are possible this week, given that Presti appears to be directing the franchise into a full-scale rebuilding effort.
NBA draft order
First round
1. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45)
2. Golden State Warriors (15-50)
3. Charlotte Hornets (23-42)
4. Chicago Bulls (22-43)
5. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46)
6. Atlanta Hawks (20-47)
7. Detroit Pistons (20-46)
8. New York Knicks (21-45)
9. Washington Wizards (25-47)
10. Phoenix Suns (34-39)
11. San Antonio Spurs (32-39)
12. Sacramento Kings (31-41)
13. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42)
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies) (48-24)
15. Orlando Magic (33-40)
16. Portland Trail Blazers (35-39)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn Nets via Atlanta Hawks) (19-45)
18. Dallas Mavericks (43-32)
19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia 76ers via Los Angeles Clippers) (35-37)
20. Miami Heat (44-29)
21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City Thunder via Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers) (43-30)
22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston Rockets) (46-27)
23. Utah Jazz (44-28)
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers) (56-17)
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets) (44-28)
26. Boston Celtics (48-24)
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers) (21-45)
28. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19)
29. Toronto Raptors (53-19)
30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee Bucks via Phoenix Suns) (48-24)
Second round
31. Dallas Mavericks (from Golden State Warriors)
32. Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)
33. Minnesota
34. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
35. Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix)
36. Philadelphia (from New York)
37. Washington (from Chicago)
38. New York (from Charlotte)
39. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee)
40. Memphis (from Phoenix)
41. San Antonio
42. New Orleans
43. Sacramento
44. Chicago (from Memphis)
45. Orlando
46. Portland
47. Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)
48. Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia)
49. Philadelphia
50. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)
51. Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
52. Sacramento (from Houston)
53. Oklahoma City
54. Indiana
55. Brooklyn (from Denver)
56. Charlotte (from Boston)
57. LA Clippers
58. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)
59. Toronto
60. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)
What to watch for in the NBA draft
There is no consensus No. 1 pick this year, in part because the top three names weren’t able to complete their seasons last year. LaMelo Ball played just 12 games professionally in Australia, James Wiseman lasted three games at Memphis before he ran afoul of NCAA rules and Anthony Edwards played 32 games during a one-and-done season at Georgia before the pandemic shut down his conference tournament.
The fact that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, the teams with the top two picks, are hoping to leap up the standings next season only adds another layer of complexity to the draft order.
With D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns on hand, Minnesota must decide whether it wants to select Ball or Wiseman, who might create redundancies, or opt for Edwards, who might fit best as a scoring guard. Of course, the Timberwolves could also try to auction the pick to add veteran pieces that might boost them closer to the West’s playoff chase more quickly.
The Warriors are welcoming back Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from injury, and they have a clear hole at center and a need for frontcourt depth. Wiseman appears to be the best fit, but Golden State could also look to move the No. 2 selection for pieces that could help it return to the West’s group of leading contenders.