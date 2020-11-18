New president Daryl Morey is off and running with the first major trade of his Sixers tenure, sending Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with a 2025 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick for shooting guard Danny Green. The Thunder recently acquired Green in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for Dennis Schroder.

Horford, who signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers in 2019, proved to be a poor fit alongside center Joel Embiid. Given the size of his contract and his declining production at age 34, Horford had negative trade value and it’s no surprise that Philadelphia had to attach a first-round pick to free itself of the long-term financial commitment. However, the Sixers addressed their dire need for outside shooting by adding Green and Morey will be glad that he didn’t need to trade a more immediate pick or multiple first-rounders to get this done. Green, 33, was an inconsistent piece for the Lakers during their title run, but his 3-and-D game is a more natural fit alongside Ben Simmons and Embiid.