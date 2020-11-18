Now that the Charlotte Hornets have used the No. 3 pick to draft LaMelo Ball, that means they are also getting his father, as well. Which makes it worth looking back at some of the trash talk a few years ago between LaVar Ball and Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

Most of the talk, as it so often did at the time, came from Ball. Better known then as the father of UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, who would go on to become the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, LaVar Ball began to rankle folks in NBA circles by claiming that his eldest son was better already than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Ball then got into a back-and-forth with Charles Barkley, but he really raised eyebrows by boasting in March of that year, “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.”

As many were happy to point out, Ball had a negligible college basketball career in which he averaged 2.2 points during his one season playing at a Division I program. Nevertheless, the brash patriarch went to claim in April 2017, “I don’t think I can beat [Jordan]. I know I can beat him one-on-one.”

Eventually, His Airness, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player of all time, was moved to respond.

“I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged,” Jordan said of Ball in August 2017.

Jordan added at the time, “I’d tell him to shut up and just let the kids play.”