12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State
The Sacramento Kings selected Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton with the No. 12 pick.
Haliburton, 20, averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 assists per game during his sophomore season and was viewed by some analysts as a possible top-five pick. Instead, he slipped to Sacramento near the end of the lottery. A heady guard known for his good decision-making and winning plays, Haliburton should be able to handle rotation minutes immediately.
The Kings have De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield already in place, and they are awaiting a decision from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will enter restricted free agency after being mentioned in a sign-and-trade with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week. Haliburton’s versatility should allow him to play minutes alongside either Fox or Hield, and he could emerge as a stand-in point guard when Fox is off the court.
11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, G, Florida State
The San Antonio Spurs selected Florida State guard Devin Vassell with the No. 11 pick.
Vassell, 20, averaged 12.7 points and shot 41.5% on three-pointers during his sophomore season at Florida State. He becomes the second Florida State player selected in Wednesday’s draft lottery, joining Patrick Williams, who was taken fourth by the Chicago Bulls.
A prototypical 3-and-D wing known for his team-first mentality, Vassell will be a natural fit in San Antonio. The Spurs will add Vassell to a young group that includes Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Bryn Forbes and Jakob Poeltl. After missing out on the playoffs, San Antonio must decide whether it’s ready to go all-in with a youth movement, which could mean trading veterans LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay.
Dayton’s Obi Toppin highly emotional after being drafted by Knicks
Dayton’s Obi Toppin took an unusual route to the NBA lottery, where he was drafted by a team that plays in the city where he was born. It all combined to leave the 6-foot-8 forward in a highly emotional state after he was selected eighth overall by the New York Knicks.
Asked on ESPN about his reaction to being drafted, Toppin initially could not answer right away as he dissolved into joyous tears. Eventually, he apologized — not that any apology was needed — and proceeded to thank those close to him who had helped him reach this moment.
Toppin, born 22 years ago in Brooklyn, is a self-described late bloomer who enrolled at Baltimore’s Mt. Zion Preparatory school for a postgraduate season after he received no Division I offers coming out of high school. He sat out his freshman season at Dayton before beginning to gain notice in 2019.
Asked Wednesday why it meant so much for him to have been drafted by the Knicks, the consensus 2020 college player of the year replied with emotion, “I’m from New York, that’s why it’s important. Me repping my city, it’s amazing. A lot of people pray to be in this position, and I’m not going to take it for granted. I promise you that.”
10. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, F, Maryland
The Phoenix Suns selected Maryland forward Jalen Smith with the No. 10 pick.
Smith, 20, averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as a sophomore, but most analysts did not view him as a top-10 talent. While he plays with energy, shoots well and blocked lots of shots at the college level, Smith must improve his awareness and reaction time to defend at a high level in the NBA.
There is a potential roster hole available for Smith with the Suns, who went all in to trade for all-star guard Chris Paul earlier this week. The Suns’ frontcourt is filled with versatile wings and stretch options, and Smith could present a sturdier alternative coming off the bench.
9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, F, Israel
The Washington Wizards selected Deni Avdija, a forward from Israel, with the No. 9 pick.
Avdija, 19, averaged 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Maccabi Tel Aviv last year. A 6-foot-9 forward who is comfortable with the ball in his hands, Avdija becomes the highest-selected Israeli player in NBA Draft history.
“For me to represent my country and be in the highest spot possible, that’s amazing,” Avdija said on the ESPN broadcast. “I’m super excited and ready to get my game to the next level.”
The Wizards have now selected international forwards in the lottery in two straight years after taking Japan’s Rui Hachimura last year. Washington had a positional need at center, but USC’s Onyeka Okongwu was selected at No. 6 by the Atlanta Hawks. Avdija can be expected to play a complementary role next season with Washington’s offense constructed around Bradley Beal and John Wall.
8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, F, Dayton
The New York Knicks selected Obi Tobbin, a scoring-minded forward from Dayton, with the No. 8 pick.
Toppin, 22, was the oldest and perhaps the most NBA-ready of this year’s projected lottery picks. A complete offensive player who attacks the rim hard and can shoot from the NBA three-point line, Toppin’s ability to step in and play should appeal to new Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau. Unfortunately, Toppin’s lack of lateral mobility and poor defensive awareness could be challenging for Thibodeau as he attempts to mold a young and talent-deficient roster.
7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, G, Ulm
The Detroit Pistons selected Killian Hayes, a playmaking guard from France, with the No. 7 pick.
Hayes, 19, averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 assists while playing professionally in Germany last season. Detroit is lacking in young and dynamic guards, and Hayes, a lefty, fits the bill thanks to his passing ability and off-the-dribble shooting.
Detroit is entering a retooling cycle under new GM Troy Weaver, and it will be highly motivated to give Hayes every opportunity to learn on the job. In a best-case scenario, Hayes could reward the Pistons’ patience by developing into a franchise guard.
6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC
The Atlanta Hawks selected Onyeka Okongwu, a center from USC, with the No. 6 pick.
Although Atlanta traded at the deadline for starting center Clint Capela, Okongwu was viewed by some analysts as perhaps the best big man in the draft. The 19-year-old Okongwu, who has drawn numerous comparisons to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, pencils in as a strong long-term partner for franchise guard Trae Young given his finishing ability, rim protection and high defensive ceiling.
With needs in the backcourt and on the wings, the Hawks decided to bet on Okongwu’s potential and turn their attention to the free agent market, where they are expected to be aggressive with significant cap space.
Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball talked trash in 2017
Now that the Charlotte Hornets have used the No. 3 pick to draft LaMelo Ball, that means they are also getting his father, as well. Which makes it worth looking back at some of the trash talk a few years ago between LaVar Ball and Hornets owner Michael Jordan.
Most of the talk, as it so often did at the time, came from Ball. Better known then as the father of UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, who would go on to become the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, LaVar Ball began to rankle folks in NBA circles by claiming that his eldest son was better already than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
Ball then got into a back-and-forth with Charles Barkley, but he really raised eyebrows by boasting in March of that year, “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.”
As many were happy to point out, Ball had a negligible college basketball career in which he averaged 2.2 points during his one season playing at a Division I program. Nevertheless, the brash patriarch went to claim in April 2017, “I don’t think I can beat [Jordan]. I know I can beat him one-on-one.”
Eventually, His Airness, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player of all time, was moved to respond.
“I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged,” Jordan said of Ball in August 2017.
Jordan added at the time, “I’d tell him to shut up and just let the kids play.”
There’s a good chance that Jordan would very much like for Ball, who has kept a relatively low profile of late, to continue that recent trend.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn
The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Auburn forward Isaac Okoro with the No. 5 pick.
The 19-year-old Okoro, who spent one year at Auburn, is known as an impact defender who can guard multiple positions and plays with force. His offensive game is limited, and he arrives in the NBA as a non-shooter and a limited play-maker.
Cleveland GM Koby Altman opted for Okoro over a more proven offensive-minded forward in Obi Toppin from Dayton. That decision indicates the Cavaliers’ desire to remain patient as they continue to build their roster around a trio of offensive-minded guards in Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.
4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State
The Chicago Bulls selected Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 pick.
Williams’ selection by the Bulls qualifies as a bit of a surprise, but he had risen up draft boards in recent weeks. The 19-year-old forward can do a little bit of everything on offense, attacking off the dribble, operating in pick-and-rolls and moving the ball. Although his outside shot needs improvement, Williams’ energy and defensive potential make him helpful for a rebuilding team like the Bulls who need help in a variety of ways.
This pick marks the first for new executive Arturas Karnisovas, who arrived from the Denver Nuggets during the offseason. Although Karnisovas had cultivated a reputation for targeting international talents, he passed on Israeli forward Deni Avdija in favor of Williams.
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks
The Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball, a lead playmaker who played professionally in Lithuania and Australia since rising to stardom as a high school in Southern California, with the No. 3 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft.
Ball, 19, is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. A skilled passer and shot-creator who isn’t afraid to pull up from deep, the 6-foot-7 Ball plays an entertaining style and has perhaps the most upside in the draft. There are major questions: Ball needs to work on his defense, his shot selection, and he must prove he can be a reliable leader after his circuitous journey to the NBA. He played only 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s National Basketball League and hasn’t taken the court in nearly a year.
Charlotte can use an injection of fun and size to its backcourt, and Ball will make an interesting pairing with Devonte’ Graham, a scoring guard who enjoyed a breakout 2019-20 season. The Hornets are early in a rebuilding phase and should have the patience to live with Ball’s inevitable growing pains.
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
The Golden State Warriors selected Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick.
Wiseman, 19, played just three games at Memphis before he was suspended by the NCAA for receiving improper financial gifts. An active 7-foot-1 center, Wiseman projects as a modern two-way big man due to his scoring instincts, length and athleticism. Already comfortable shooting from midrange, it’s conceivable that he develops into a stretch five who is capable of being a three-point threat.
Wiseman, who hasn’t played in a competitive game since Nov. 2019, watched the draft with his family from his home in Nashville.
The Warriors have a hole at center and a desire to reenter the West’s contender class. Those plans took a hit earlier Wednesday, when all-star guard Klay Thompson suffered an undisclosed leg injury while working out in Los Angeles. If Thompson’s injury proves significant, Wiseman’s development will become a top priority for this upcoming season. If Thompson dodges a bullet, the Warriors will lean heavily on their championship core of Stephen Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green while hoping that Wiseman can adjust quickly to the NBA level. Like most big men who enter the NBA as teenagers, Wiseman will probably struggle to be an impact player in the 2021 playoffs.
“I’m surely ready to go to Golden State and learn as much as possible,” Wiseman said on the ESPN broadcast. “[I bring] versatility, run the floor, block shots. … I’m ready and I’m prepared.”
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia
The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards, a shooting guard from Georgia, with the No. 1 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft.
The 19-year-old Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 games before the coronavirus pandemic brought his freshman season to an abrupt halt during the SEC tournament.
Edwards, the SEC freshman of the year, watched the draft from Atlanta flanked by paintings of his mother and grandmother, who both died after battling cancer.
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Edwards said on the ESPN broadcast. “I’m just blessed beyond measure to be in this situation.”
Known for his physical presence on the ball and his scoring ability, Edwards will join a core in Minnesota that includes franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns and all-star guard D’Angelo Russell.
Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas added Edwards, known as “Ant Man,” to one of the youngest rosters in the NBA that also includes 2019 lottery pick Jarrett Culver. While Edwards has the potential to be an all-star caliber scoring talent, Minnesota will need to coax more consistent production and better defensive focus from the Atlanta native.
Ultimately, the selection of Edwards came down to fit for Minnesota. The presence of Russell made it difficult to select LaMelo Ball, a ball-dominant lead guard with strong passing skills who played professionally in Australia last year. With Towns in the middle and locked into a max contract, the Timberwolves and Memphis center James Wiseman never showed much mutual interest.
Given those lineup questions, the Timberwolves had weighed multiple trade scenarios for the top pick in recent weeks.