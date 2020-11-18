Overall, this draft class is producing nine more points per 100 opportunities with the football (pass attempts, rushes and targets) than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia. That equates to an extra 10 points per game, collectively, over a 16-game season. Only three other draft classes, 2006, 2007 and 2008, have overachieved more than the one we are seeing in 2020 at this same point in the season. Some notable names from those drafts include Adrian Peterson (former MVP and Offensive player of the year), Calvin Johnson (six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and three-time all-pro) and Matt Ryan (former offensive rookie of the year, MVP and offensive player of the year), not to mention Joe Flacco (won Super Bowl XLVII), Marshawn Lynch, DeSean Jackson and Jordy Nelson.

The early marks are so impressive, in fact, history shows there are likely to be a number of future all-pros and hall of famers in this draft class. Looking back at the aforementioned 2006, 2007 and 2008 draft class shows us the quarterbacks, wide outs and tight ends that stood out as rookies got even better over the next few years.

For example, the quarterbacks of the 2006 class as a group scored six points fewer than what we would expect at the quarterback position as a whole. That doesn’t sound impressive on first glance, but that performance as a whole is much better than you’d expect from an average rookie quarterback during their first season. In Season 2, they took off, posting 6 points more than expected and increasing again in Season 3 to 16 points more than expected. The quarterback class of 2008 saw their average expected points rise from 10 in Season 1 to 12 in Season 2 to 16 in Season 3.

While you expect players would improve year-over-year, that’s not always a given when you look at a full position group from a draft class. To put that into perspective, the 2017 class — which includes the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield — averaged 19 points fewer than expected in their rookie year. Now that class is averaging six points more than expected in Season 3 through Week 10, making them below-average producers per this metric. In other words, they’re still good quarterbacks, they’re just not seeing their production take off like those from the ’06 and ’08 classes who started their careers at a higher level.

This years rookie quarterbacks likewise show signs of a promising future. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft) and Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall) are the current co-favorites to win the offensive rookie of the year award. Last year’s Heisman winner, Burrow has completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Cincinnati Bengals. Herbert has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,333 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Los Angeles Chargers plus added three rushes for touchdowns. Also making a splash is Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama star only has four games for the Dolphins (three as the starter) and his last two games of the year were solid. The rookie completed 35 of 53 passes for 417 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in those two contests.

As a class — which also includes Ben DiNucci (Dallas Cowboys), Jake Luton (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) — this year’s rookie quarterbacks are scoring almost three more points per game than expected. If it holds, that would be the best per game rate since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams.

Best quarterback draft class Best quarterback draft class Notable names EPA per game 2020 (through 10 weeks) 2020 (through 10 weeks) Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa 2.6 2015 2015 Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota 2.5 2008 2008 Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco 2.5 2012 2012 Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill 2.2 2016 2016 Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff 0.5

Rookie wide receivers have also excelled in 2020. Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) is on pace for over 1,200 yards and is averaging 3.1 yards per route run this season, the most among all wide outs in the NFL. Burrow and Tee Higgins have improved their chemistry each week and have connected on 40 of 61 targets for 603 yards and four touchdowns. Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh Steelers) has produced a league-high 140.7 passer rating with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Claypool has also added two rushing touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers) has established himself as a key cog in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, accounting for a team-high 22 percent of red-zone targets this year with a whopping 36 percent of targets within five yards of the end zone.

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) has seen a decline since Dak Prescott’s injury yet still manages 1.9 yards per route run from the slot, the fourth highest among all wide outs lining up inside. His nine catches on deep throws (20 yards or more in the air) is tied for the highest among receivers in 2020 with Jefferson and D.K. Metcalf. Darnell Mooney, the Chicago Bears No. 2 wide out, is one of three rookie without a dropped pass this season. And Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos has rebounded from three unfortunate drops in the first two weeks to lead the team in receiving yards (552) in addition to two touchdowns. Harrison Bryant (Cleveland Browns) has also contributed from the tight end position. Through nine games Bryant has three touchdowns and almost six yards per reception after the catch.

This year’s first-year running backs aren’t adding to their team’s scoring boom like the other positions but they also aren’t holding them back as much as rookie RBs usually would. For example, this year’s rookie running back class is scoring six points less per 100 opportunities with the football (rushes plus targets) after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play. By comparison, rookie running backs cost their teams 11 points per 100 opportunities in 2019.

Looked at another way, there are three running backs drafted in 2020 (D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor) that have had a positive impact in terms of expected points added in at least 50 opportunities with the football. There were none last year. The top rookie running backs per expected points added from previous draft classes include Clinton Portis (2002), Lamar Miller (2012), David Johnson (2015), Ezekiel Elliott (2016) and Alvin Kamara (2017). Swift currently leads all running backs in 2020 with eight expected points added after tallying 606 yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Just because they aren’t adding value via EPA doesn’t mean other rookie running backs aren’t contributing to their teams. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is accounting for 61 percent of Kansas City’s rushes on first and second down plus more than half (54 percent) of the carries in the red-zone. Zack Moss has his name called on a third of Buffalo’s red-zone carries. Washington’s Antonio Gibson is handling 54 percent of the early-down work plus gets a third of the opportunities (rushes plus targets) inside the 5-yard line.