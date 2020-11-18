The NFL said that teams operating under the enhanced protocols, which include additional mask-wearing requirements and provisions for team meetings to be held remotely, had reduced close contacts to individuals with the coronavirus by more than 50 percent.

AD

AD

“These sustained reductions and the resulting health and safety benefits make it appropriate to implement the Intensive Protocols on a mandatory, leaguewide basis,” Goodell wrote in Wednesday’s memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

The NFL cited the spike in cases around the country and the added risks presented by holiday gatherings.

“Today, we are implementing further enhancements to our protocols to address current conditions, in particular the sharp growth in covid-19 cases in our communities and the related increase in cases among our players and other club employees,” Goodell wrote. “The upcoming holidays, beginning with Thanksgiving next week, will introduce new risks of exposure that we need to address now.”

AD

NFL cases have been on the rise in recent weeks. The league and the NFL Players Association announced Tuesday there were 17 new confirmed positive tests among players and 35 new confirmed positives among other personnel in testing results from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14. NFL leaders have said their data shows that the virus mostly is not being spread within team facilities and the sport’s cases result mostly from players, coaches and team staffers being exposed outside those facilities.

AD

The intensive protocols require mask-wearing by players, coaches and staffers at all times at team facilities, even on the practice field (players can opt instead for face shields on their helmets). Team meetings must be held virtually, with a few exceptions. Meals for players must be served grab-and-go. The amount of time spent in locker rooms is limited and the number of individuals permitted in weight rooms is restricted.

The NFL said that 28 of the 32 teams already have operated at some point under the intensive protocols; 16 teams had been subjected multiple times to the enhanced measures.

Goodell wrote that “it will likely be necessary to take further steps to address broader conditions” as the season progresses. The NFL has had five straight weeks with minimal disruption to its schedule after two weeks with rampant rescheduling of games, aided by a protocol tweak requiring five-day quarantines for those classified as high-risk close contacts to an individual who tests positive.

AD

AD