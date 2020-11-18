That’s probably a bit premature, but Smith was the 10th best passer of the week. per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, who subjectively rate each play for each player in the league. ESPN awarded him a Total Quarterback Rating of 76.0 on a scale of 1 to 100, meaning a team should win 76 percent of its games with a similar performance. For context, just eight quarterbacks have maintained a QBR of at least 76 in 2020.

On Sunday, Smith will get a chance to face a Cincinnati Bengals defensive unit allowing almost nine more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each throw by the opposing quarterback, per data from TruMedia. That should be enough to get Washington its third win of the season.

With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team (-1½)

Pick: Washington Football Team -1½

It’s hard to count on the Bengals on the road. Cincinnati is winless in its last 18 games away from Paul Brown Stadium (0-17-1) and just 3-9-1 straight-up against NFC teams since the start of the 2017 campaign. The Bengals’ scoring efficiency also plummets from 2.8 points per drive rate at home to 1.5 on the road this season. They are poor on defense no matter where they play, allowing 2.4 points per drive to opponents.

That will play well for Washington. Offensively, it has Smith, Antonio Gibson (the seventh-highest rated running back, per Pro Football Focus) and Terry McLaurin (the 12th best wideout, per PFF). Defensively, Washington has the eighth-best unit, per PFF and the sixth-best, according to Football Outsiders, whose rankings are adjusted for strength of schedule.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

Pick: Arizona Cardinals +3

The Seahawks have lost their last two games and three of their last four after a 5-0 start. Russell Wilson has dropped from the league’s second-highest rated passer in Weeks 1 to 5 to the fourth-worst in Weeks 6 to 10, per PFF, with his latest effort against the Los Angeles Rams his worst yet, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Seattle’s defense has also been dreadful, having allowed nine more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play against them this season, per data from TruMedia. Only the 3-7 Carolina Panthers, 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-7 Houston Texans and 4-5 Detroit Lions are worse in that regard.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are coming off a walk-off touchdown in a wild 32-30 win against the Buffalo Bills, giving them four wins in their last five games plus a share of the NFC West lead. Arizona is also a plucky underdog, with a 12-4-2 record against the spread when getting points since the start of last season.

Season best bets record: 13-11-2.

***

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 11 slate.

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (-1½)

Pick: Carolina Panthers -1½

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (-3½)

Pick: Cleveland Browns -3½

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (-2½)

Pick: Indianapolis Colts -2½

New England Patriots (-2) at Houston Texans

Pick: Houston Texans +2

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +10

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-5)

Pick: New Orleans Saints -5

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-6½)

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -6½

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-8½)

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -8½

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (-7½)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -7½

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Las Vegas Raiders

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -7

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3½)