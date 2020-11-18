How did Deresky respond? In her sophomore year she scored 47 goals and helped lead the Patriots to a Maryland 3A title. As a junior, she scored 49 goals, earned a repeat title and captured All-Met Player of the Year honors. With the coronavirus pandemic still threatening high school athletics, it’s unclear whether Deresky will have a third and final act as “the superstar headed to Vanderbilt,” but it’s already clear that is a role she can handle.

Even if she is never given a senior season, she will leave Northern as the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s all-time leading scorer with 122 career goals.

“It was a lot of pressure, but I loved it,” Deresky said. “Everyone really put that pressure on me to perform, but it was worth it. It was a good experience to just be able to do my thing and also follow the [Vanderbilt] team and know that’s where I was headed.”

Deresky official signed her National Letter of Intent with the Commodores last week. She was one of many local athletes to seal their commitments last Wednesday, when early signing day provided a chance for non-football players to finalize their plans.

Deresky had a small ceremony at Northern, attended by her family. It marks the end of that three-year commitment, a moment Deresky has long looked forward to.

“It’s such a relief to make it official,” she said. “I was super excited to sign and get this out of the way.”

Deresky said she picked Vanderbilt because it provided the ideal combination of strong academics and the chance to play in a top conference, the SEC. She also loves Nashville and has visited four or five times. All of that took place before the recruiting cycle came to a halt.

“With recruiting almost completely shut down now, I feel super lucky that I committed at the right time and early,” she said. “And that I found the right place.”

When she arrived at Northern, she had two goals for her high school career: win four state championships and outdo her personal scoring total every season. It’s an impossibly high standard, one that she has nearly reached. At this point, she has grown accustomed to a bar at that height.

Other notable All-Met selections to sign

Swimming

Yorktown Athlete of the Year Torri Huske signed with Stanford.

Briar Woods first-team selection MacKenzie McConagha signed with Wisconsin.

Georgetown Prep first-team selection Brett Feyerick signed with Princeton.

Field hockey

Riverside first-team selection Gurnoor Dhaliwal signed with North Carolina.

Volleyball

St. John’s first-team selection Rachel Richardson signed with Duke.

Track

South River first-team selection Bronwyn Patterson signed with Pennsylvania.