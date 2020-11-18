Cano, 38, tested positive for the steroid stanozolol, according to a statement from MLB, and will forfeit his entire $24 million salary for 2021. His previous suspension, which lasted 80 games in 2018, was for a banned diuretic. He remains under contract with the Mets through 2023.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension,” Mets President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “ … The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

The Mets acquired Cano from the Seattle Mariners in a blockbuster trade in 2018 — following his initial drug suspension — in large part because of the strong relationship between Cano and then-Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who had served as Cano’s agent before landing in New York. Two of the prospects sent to the Mariners in the Cano deal, center fielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Justin Dunn, are viewed as future stars.

Cano, an eight-time all-star and two-time Gold Glove winner, had a resurgent 2020, posting numbers that ranked among his career best in a season that was shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic and reviving hopes he might remain a productive hitter as he finishes out the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed with the Mariners in 2013.

With 334 homers, 2,624 hits and a .303 career batting average at the end of 2020 — not to mention a World Series ring with the New York Yankees in 2009 and four top-five finishes in MVP voting — he would have been a near-lock for the Hall of Fame as arguably the premier second baseman of his era. But his 2018 suspension already cast doubt on his candidacy, given voters’ long-standing reluctance to elect PED users, and his latest suspension probably will lock him out of Cooperstown.

The Mets, on the other hand, suddenly have about $20 million in unexpected payroll room to use this winter (with the Mariners paying the rest of Cano’s 2021 salary per the terms of the trade) if they so choose. With new owner Steve Cohen having indicated a willingness to spend big, the Mets already were considered one of the teams to watch in this winter’s free agent market.

They won’t need to replace Cano via free agency if they don’t want to, because 2019 all-star Jeff McNeil can play second base, but the market for the position happens to be robust, with DJ LeMahieu, Tommy La Stella, Jonathan Schoop and Kolten Wong among the available players.

Stanozolol has a long history in baseball, most famously with Rafael Palmeiro, who tested positive for the substance in 2005. Although it is considered more detectable by modern drug-testing methods than newer designer substances, it has been responsible for at least five other positive tests among big leaguers in the past five-plus years, including Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia in 2015.