Horan, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, is “doing well” and “observing the appropriate quarantine protocols,” the USSF said.
Jaelin Howell, a junior midfielder at Florida State, will replace Horan, who has scored 19 goals in 86 U.S. appearances and was a member of the 2019 World Cup squad that defeated the Netherlands in the final, 2-0.
On Sunday, Howell, 20, scored twice in the Seminoles’ 3-2 victory over North Carolina in the ACC final in Cary, N.C.
Last month, she participated in a U.S. training camp in greater Denver. Howell is seeking her first appearance with the senior squad after 29 games with the under-20 team.
The only other college player invited this week was Stanford’s Catarina Macario, who will train with the team but isn’t likely to be eligible to play in the match. A naturalized citizen from Brazil, she is awaiting FIFA eligibility.
The match against the Netherlands is the first for Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s team since the SheBelieves Cup in March.
