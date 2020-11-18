This week, Coach Justin Fuente revealed two players, linebacker Keshon Artis and defensive end Zion Debose, have opted out for the remainder of the season, with the option for an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is granting across the sport because of the outbreak.

“Everyone knows this is not your typical college football season,” said Hokies guard Lecitus Smith, a redshirt junior. “This is very different, pretty weird. Nothing is certain this season. You may be able to play one game, and the very next one you’re out, or the next two, with covid around.

“It’s a very odd season, and I mean, to just finish it out would be wonderful, like I said especially finish it out with all wins, that would be very great for us as a team.”

The Hokies (4-4, 4-3 ACC) are all but out of contention for a spot in the ACC championship game, but the stakes entering Saturday’s showdown with Pittsburgh remain elevated given benchmarks the team is pursuing with three games left in the regular season.

Virginia Tech has not had a losing regular season record since 1992, the sixth year under former coach Frank Beamer, the program architect who at the time was still in the process of transforming the Hokies into a consistent winner.

A loss to the Panthers (4-4, 3-4) means Virginia Tech would need to beat No. 4 Clemson on Dec. 5 and Virginia in the regular season finale Dec. 12 to finish above. 500. The Hokies lost to their instate rival last year, 39-30, ending a 15-game winning streak in the series.

Virginia Tech also began a run of 27 consecutive bowl appearances, the longest active streak in the country and fifth longest in college football history, one year after its last losing season.

But another bowl berth also would require additional weeks of testing and safety protocols as well potential travel with cases spiking across the country.

“Most definitely I would love to play in a bowl,” Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “I mean we have 27 straight, make it 28. I’ve been dealing with these protocols for the past three or four months. They’re normal now so I would love to play in a bowl. That’s really my main goal right now.”

Hollifield is coming off his most productive performance of the season with 13 tackles in last weekend’s loss to then-No. 9 Miami, 25-24.

The defense excelled in limiting game-changing plays to Hurricanes dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King, who the previous week accounted for 535 yards of total offense. The ACC leader in total offense entering last weekend finished with 270 against Virginia Tech.

A tweak in the Hokies’ defensive alignment contributed to the upswing on that side of the ball one week after Virginia Tech surrendered 466 yards of total offense, including 325 to Malik Willis, another elusive dual-threat quarterback, in a loss to No. 21 Liberty, 38-35.

Incorporating more unconventional looks under first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton allowed the front seven to focus on pressuring the quarterback, players said. The result was six sacks, with nose tackle Jarrod Hewitt leading the way with two and a half.

The modifications were more in line with the defensive schemes under former coordinator Bud Foster, who retired at the end of last season. Foster helped Beamer move the program to national relevance with his “Lunch Pail Defense” known for wreaking havoc in the backfield and forcing turnovers.

This week brings another taxing assignment in Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The senior is sixth in the ACC in total offense (279.1 yards per game) and has accounted for seven touchdowns, including four rushing, over his past three games.