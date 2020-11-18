Even though Ngakoue has since been traded again, to the Baltimore Ravens, one Jaguars fan has begun a campaign on Reddit to get the five-year NFL veteran to the Pro Bowl and thus give Jacksonville a higher draft pick

Ngakoue put up some impressive numbers for the Vikings — five sacks, two forced fumbles, seven quarterback hits and 12 tackles — but his Minnesota tenure lasted only six games. On Oct. 22, the Vikings traded him to the Ravens for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that the terms of the original Jaguars-Vikings deal were not team-specific. In other words, they still apply to Minnesota even though the Vikings have traded away Ngakoue. So if he goes to the Pro Bowl, even while playing for Baltimore, the fifth-round pick the Jaguars’ receive from Minnesota becomes a fourth-round selection. If Ngakoue goes to the Pro Bowl and the Ravens win the Super Bowl, that pick from the Vikings becomes a third-round selection.

The Jaguars fan, who goes by Anuglyman on Reddit, began posting reminders about the Ngakoue situation Tuesday, when the NFL opened Pro Bowl voting to fans. The person reminded his fellow Jags fans to vote for Ngakoue on that team’s subreddit, obviously, but also created posts on subreddits devoted to the Packers, Lions and Bears, Minnesota’s NFC North rivals. For good measure, Anuglyman posted on the Saints subreddit; considering that the Vikings have ended the Saints’ season in the playoffs in two of the last three years, the movement likely will get some support from that corner of the Internet.

“Jags fan asking for your help in screwing over the Vikings by voting Ngakoue to the Pro Bowl,” the posts read. “If Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl, the 5th the Vikings gave us jumps up to a 4th (and possibly a 3rd if he makes the probowl and the Ravens win the Super Bowl, but that’s a much longer shot).”

For good measure, Anuglyman — who has yet to respond to a request for comment — posted a link to the Pro Bowl ballot devoted to Ngakoue’s position.

Minnesota’s fans certainly don’t want to see Ngakoue go to the Pro Bowl, but at least one appreciates the salty thinking behind it.

“Vikings fan here. I do not support this but wholeheartedly respect this level of pettiness lol,” Reddit user AskMeHowIMetYourMom responded to Anuglyman’s post on the Packers subreddit.

Based on the prospective 2021 NFL draft order at Tankathon.com, the Vikings currently have the 141st overall pick in the fifth round, the 110th pick in the fourth round and the 79th pick in the third round (Minnesota has acquired other picks in those rounds, as well, but those come from various deals it has made). As tabulated by the Jimmy Johnson-created NFL draft trade-value chart, the 141st pick is worth 36 points, the 110th pick 74 points and the 79th pick 195 points. In other words, the Jaguars would be getting a much better return on the Ngakoue trade should he make the Pro Bowl and/or have his team win the Super Bowl.

Players are selected to the Pro Bowl based on a vote of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting one-third toward determining the 88 players named to the game. This season’s Pro Bowl game itself has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the contest will play out virtually via the Madden NFL 21 video game, with Pro Bowl players, other current and former NFL players, celebrities and Madden streamers competing against one another using the two Pro Bowl teams.