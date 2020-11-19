Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-3) on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on Fox and NFL Network; stream at amazon.com.
  • What to watch for: After Arizona’s thrilling win on a Hail Mary pass last week, it’s Murray, not Wilson, being mentioned prominently in the league MVP discussion. The Cardinals lead the league in total offense and are legitimate contenders in only the second NFL season for Murray and Kingsbury. The Cardinals, Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have matching 6-3 records atop the NFC West, while Seattle has lost two straight and three of its last four games.
November 19, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST
Chris Carson inactive, Tyler Lockett active for Seahawks

By Mark Maske

Running back Chris Carson is on the Seahawks’ inactive list for the game. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is active.

Both had been listed as questionable on the injury report, Carson with a foot injury and Lockett with a knee injury.

Running back Travis Homer also is inactive for the Seahawks. He’d been listed as doubtful on the injury report with thumb and knee injuries.

November 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST
The Cardinals’ Hail Mary worked. No, not that one.

By Adam Kilgore

The Arizona Cardinals’ rebuild arrived at a giddy zenith Sunday afternoon with a Hail Mary play, a little less than two years after it began with a Hail Mary plan. Kyler Murray’s heave through the desert sky and into DeAndre Hopkins’s padlock-strength hands was an unbelievable play that, with perspective, only grows in its improbability.

When the 2018 NFL season ended, the principals’ convergence would have been unimaginable. The quarterback who threw the pass was a baseball prospect moonlighting as a Heisman Trophy front-runner. The coach who called the play had been fired at his alma mater and restarted as a college offensive coordinator. The wide receiver who snared the ball was a pillar for the Houston Texans. The franchise that put them together had executed the twin embarrassments of firing its first-year coach and deeming its first-round quarterback a lost cause.

Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and Hopkins have turned the Cardinals into one of the most thrilling, fascinating teams in the NFL. A victory Thursday night over the division rival Seattle Seahawks would put them alone in first place and perhaps make them the favorite to claim the NFC West, if not the conference. They won five games last season and three the year before that. This season, the Cardinals already have six victories, and two of their three losses have come by three points.

The Cardinals’ path here started with a visionary gamble at the franchise’s nadir, a bet that they could peek around the corner at where the NFL was headed even as they reached the bottom of it. In two years, the Cardinals have transformed from humiliation to stealth Super Bowl threat.

November 19, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
What to watch for during Thursday night’s Cardinals-Seahawks matchup

By Mark Maske

The Cardinals and Seahawks play for first place in the NFC West in a captivating “Thursday Night Football” matchup in Seattle that will be a letdown if it doesn’t have the most dramatic finish imaginable.

This is the rematch of an Oct. 25 game in Arizona won in overtime by the Cardinals, 37-34. The Cardinals trailed by 13 points in the first half and by 10 points late in the fourth quarter. They forced overtime with a field goal as time expired in regulation but missed a field goal in overtime when Coach Kliff Kingsbury opted to kick on second down. No matter. The Cardinals got the ball back with an interception of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and prevailed, at last, on kicker Zane Gonzalez’s 48-yard field goal with only 15 seconds remaining in the 10-minute overtime.

That game featured the memorable chase-down by Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf of Cardinals safety Budda Baker on an interception return. It also included Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett amassing 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches. Wilson threw for 388 yards and the three touchdowns to Lockett but also was intercepted three times, while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception.

Whew.

And that wasn’t even the most dramatic Cardinals’ victory over the past month. That came, of course, when Murray threw a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who made a leaping catch amid three defenders, with two seconds left to beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-30, Sunday in Arizona.

Now it’s Murray, not Wilson, being mentioned prominently in the league MVP discussion. The Cardinals lead the league in total offense and are legitimate contenders in only the second NFL season for Murray and Kingsbury. They’re trying to get the team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. The Cardinals, Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have matching 6-3 records atop the rugged NFC West. Thursday night’s winner moves at least temporarily into sole possession of first place, with the Rams set to play Monday night at Tampa.

The Seahawks have lost two straight and three of their last four games. Wilson has thrown seven interceptions during the 1-3 skid. The Seahawks are ranked last in the NFL in total defense. They also have injury issues. Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin are out, while Lockett and running back Chris Carson are listed as questionable for this game on the injury report.