“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship,” Woods said in a statement.
Tiger Woods’s parents, Earl and Kultida, “were not hovering, helicopter parents,” Larry Londino, who wrote a 2009 biography of Woods, has said.
“They weren’t forcing him to go and practice golf. The opposite was almost true. They punished him by saying, ‘You can’t go out and practice golf,’ ” Londino said.
Tiger Woods also seems to be letting his son decide where he wants this all to go.
“I don’t know. It depends how bad he wants it. It’s all on him,” Woods said earlier this year when asked what kind of player his son could be. “I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game. That’s on him — whether he wants it or not.”
Woods, who will turn 45 on Dec. 30, is coming off a tie for 38th at last weekend’s Masters. He has not announced his upcoming tournament schedule, though it’s assumed that he won’t be playing again until the PGA Tour begins to ramp up again after the new year.
