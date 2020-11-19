Washington will continue to sport its 1930s-era throwbacks, as the team has done since 2012, but this time the sleeves will be without the vintage Indian head logo. The team will continue to wear gray face masks, but there will be no design on the helmets. From 2013 through 2019, the team incongruously wore its modern Indian head logo on the throwback helmets, with the vintage logo appearing just below on the jersey sleeves.
The team has worn numbers on the side of its helmets in place of a logo this season, but Sunday’s helmets will be bare. Washington debuted its 1930s throwback uniforms in 2012, paired with a brown faux leather helmet. That look lasted for just one season because the NFL instituted a rule restricting teams to just one helmet shell per season. Washington is 4-4 in the throwback uniforms, having lost its last three throwback games.
Sunday’s burgundy throwbacks will continue to feature the No. 49 patch honoring Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, who died in April. The words “Team, Effort, Tradition” will be stitched in cursive inside the jersey collars.
Meanwhile, team president Jason Wright provided an update on Washington’s search for a new identity, reiterating in an interview with ESPN that it’s very likely that burgundy and gold will remains its color scheme and saying that Washington Football Team is “definitely in the running” as the permanent name.
