Navy’s past three games have been postponed — the first two because of outbreaks at Navy and the third after positive tests at South Florida. Navy’s game against the Bulls (1-7, 0-6), originally scheduled for Saturday, will not be made up. South Florida has open dates on its schedule, but Navy does not; the Midshipmen will visit Army on Dec. 12 in West Point, N.Y. The AAC championship game is Dec. 19.

Friday’s announcement was a relief for Navy seniors who were worried about losing their senior day after the Memphis game was postponed last week.

“It’s like, ‘Was [the Oct. 24 game against] Houston my last game in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium?’ ” senior cornerback Cameron Kinley said last week. “Those are the kind of things you try not to think about, but they can’t help but leak into your mind.”

Navy had hoped the relative bubble of the academy would prevent a virus outbreak, but that wasn’t the case. The team tried to avoid face-to-face contact during the preseason by not tackling or blocking normally and holding all meetings virtually, but it was woefully unprepared in a 55-3 loss to BYU in the season opener. The team then started holding normal practices and meeting in person, but an outbreak halted all in-person activities for nearly two weeks. The Midshipmen were back on the practice field this week before positive tests at USF forced Saturday’s game to be canceled.

“It’s been pretty difficult to stay in it,” Navy junior linebacker Diego Fagot said Monday. “These past two weeks, we didn’t really know what was going to happen with the game on Saturday. Each time we were getting ready for a new team, and it got canceled. … Staying in great mental shape for these next two to three games has been pretty difficult.