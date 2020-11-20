The NBA's condensed free agency period officially opened at 6 p.m. ET on Friday after more than a four-month delay due to the novel coronavirus padenmic.

This year's free agency class is light on superstar names after Anthony Davis, who is expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but a number of high-profile players are reportedly interested in being traded. Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Russell Westbrook have both been floated in recent rumors, and the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

Here are some names to keep an eye on as teams firm up their rosters before training camps open on Dec. 1 and the season officially tips off on Dec. 22.

Top free agents

This ranking takes into account health, age, role, versatility, statistical production and upside.

1. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Player Option

After a scintillating postseason run that culminated in a title, Davis has indicated he plans to re-sign with the Lakers.

2. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Restricted Free Agent

The 2020 Most Improved Player should anticipate a max-level rookie extension following a career year in New Orleans.

3. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), Unrestricted Free Agent

The tough and talented two-way guard said he is seeking a “cash out” after winning a title in 2019 and establishing himself as a full-time starter last year.

4. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics), Player Option

An ankle injury limited Hayward during the 2020 playoffs, forcing him to choose between opting into a $34.2 million option with Boston or testing his options as one of the bigger names in a weak free agency class.

5. Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers), Unrestricted Free Agent

Harrell played poorly in the bubble following the death of his grandmother, but his scoring ability, pick-and-roll savvy and motor make him one of the best big men on the board.

6. Christian Wood (Detroit Pistons), Unrestricted Free Agent

The little-known Wood came on strong before the March shutdown, emerging as one of the few big men with upside in this year’s class.

7. Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Unrestricted Free Agent

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard has said re-signing Bertans, who shot 42 percent on three-pointers last season, is the franchise’s top offseason priority.

8. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings), Restricted Free Agent

Bogdanovic, a 28-year-old gunner, played his way into Sacramento’s starting lineup and represents a clean fit for any team looking for a jolt of perimeter offense.

9. Danilo Gallinari (Oklahoma City Thunder), Unrestricted Free Agent

The 32-year-old scoring-minded forward avoided injuries and played well for the Thunder, but he still has yet to advance out of the first round during his 12-year career.

10. DeMar DeRozan (Spurs), Player Option

While DeRozan remains a reliable scorer, his lack of outside shooting and poor defense could limit interest and lead him to pick up his $27.7 million option.