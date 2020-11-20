Antuna, an infielder, and Adon, a right-handed pitcher, joined the 40-man roster Friday, just a few hours before the deadline to protect players. Fuentes, another right-handed pitcher, was added in late October. The moves put the Nationals’ 40-man roster at 33. That leaves a lot of wiggle room with many holes to fill in free agency, and the number could shrink depending on upcoming non-tender decisions.

Players become eligible for the Rule 5 draft after four or five professional seasons, depending on the age they were when signed. If a player is selected Dec. 10, his new team can retain him by keeping him on the active roster for the entirety of the next season. If it doesn’t, the player is placed on waivers. And if the player clears waivers, he is offered back to his original club.

Now, the Nationals don’t have to worry about that with Antuna, Adon or Fuentes. Antuna, 21, is one of the fastest-rising position players in the system. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2016, he is a switch-hitter who could potentially move around the infield. To this point, Antuna has almost exclusively played shortstop in the minors. His 2019 was cut short by an elbow injury. But the Nationals like to develop shortstops before shifting them to fill needs, as shown by how they have used Carter Kieboom and Luis García in recent years.

Adon and Fuentes were both in the Nationals’ 60-player pool this summer. So even though neither was promoted, each got a close look from pitching coordinator Brad Holman, the front office and other minor league coaches. Adon, a 22-year-old from the Dominican, was solid in 105 innings with the Class A Hagerstown Suns in 2019. The Nationals are developing him as a starter.

Fuentes’s career has been a bit more checkered. The 23-year-old, a native of Panama, has been really sharp since starting 2018 with the Suns. But his 2019 was cut short by a 50-game suspension for testing positive for Heptaminol, a stimulant on MLB’s list of banned substances. Before that, his season was split between starting and relieving. He had a 0.53 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Class A Potomac Nationals. He then had a 2.69 ERA in 15 appearances, 11 of which were starts, for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators.

The Nationals are intrigued by his potential to fill two needs. They prefer to stretch out pitchers when they can but could also see Fuentes in a future bullpen. Mark Scialabba, the club’s assistant general manager in charge of player development, recently praised Fuentes’s ability to pound the zone with his sinker, slider and change-up.

“There’s obviously more value if he can start, unless he’s finishing games,” Scialabba told The Washington Post. “But if the opportunity arises, he can always go to the pen. It’s because of his pitch mix, how he rebounds. Some players thrive in the rotation because of the time in between starts, whereas some players are able to bounce back and pitch in back-to-back days.

“We’ll see how it goes. With him, repertoire could create more opportunity on the roster. But first he’s really earned more looks as a starter.”

While the Nationals locked in Antuna, Adon and Fuentes — showing their confidence in the group — they’ve also exposed a handful of young players in their system. That group includes 20-year-old catcher Israel Pineda, catcher Raudy Read, right-handed pitcher Sterling Sharp, infielder/outfielder Cole Freeman and outfielder Nick Banks. Of those names, the Nationals seem highest on Pineda. But given his age and a team’s obligation to carry him upon Rule 5 selection, it’s unlikely Pineda is on anyone’s radar quite yet.

Sharp, 25, was chosen by the Miami Marlins with the third pick of last winter’s Rule 5 draft. But he returned to the Nationals after Miami designated him for assignment in August. Sharp made four appearances for the Marlins and allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 5⅓ innings. His last outing was a clunker against the Nationals in which he allowed five runs on three hits, walked three and recorded just one out.

He was sent down the next day and soon reunited with the club that drafted him in the 22nd round in 2016. Sharp underwent surgery to repair a hip impingement in September. His recovery is on track, and he is expected to start throwing in December. But the recent procedure, coupled with his brief stint in Miami, should keep him with Washington through the Rule 5 draft.