Time Time Game TV Noon Noon No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State Fox Noon Noon No. 4 Clemson at Florida State ABC Noon Noon No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN Noon Noon Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina ESPN2 Noon Noon Arkansas State at Texas State ESPNU Noon Noon LSU at Arkansas SEC Network Noon Noon Illinois at Nebraska Big Ten Network Noon Noon Georgia Southern at Army CBS Sports Network 3:30 3:30 No. 7 Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPN 3:30 3:30 No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern ABC 3:30 3:30 UCLA at No. 11 Oregon ESPN2 3:30 3:30 San Diego State at Nevada CBS 3:30 3:30 Iowa at Penn State Big Ten Network 3:30 3:30 California at Oregon State Fox Sports 1 3:30 3:30 Georgia State at South Alabama ESPNU 4 4 Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama SEC Network 4 4 Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State Fox 4 4 Abilene Christian at Virginia MASN (in D.C. area) 4 4 Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ACC Network 7 7 Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn ESPN 7:30 7:30 Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia SEC Network 7:30 7:30 No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma ABC 7:30 7:30 No. 21 Liberty at North Carolina State MASN (in D.C. area) 7:30 7:30 Missouri at South Carolina SEC Network Alternate 7:30 7:30 Michigan at Rutgers Big Ten Network 8 8 Arizona at Washington Fox 10:30 10:30 No. 20 Southern California at Utah ESPN 11 11 Boise State at Hawaii CBS Sports Network

Indiana being good — at football — is rare enough, but the Hoosiers’ visit to Ohio State also gives us something we have seen only 12 previous times since 1978: a game featuring two top-10 teams in which one is favored by at least 17 points. The Buckeyes, who are somewhere around 20-point favorites against Indiana, played in one of those games, and it was just last November in their 11-point win over No. 9 Penn State as, you guessed it, 20.5-point favorites. Ohio State seemed headed for a blowout in that one before two lost third-quarter fumbles allowed Penn State to keep it somewhat close. The Hoosiers had four takeaways in last weekend’s 24-0 win over Michigan State, three of which they converted into 17 points (the other ensuing drive was stopped on fourth and goal at the Michigan State 1-yard line), and have the nation’s second-best turnover margin, but the Buckeyes have only two giveaways this season. …

Sticking with the early window, Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina is one of the day’s best games, which is not a sentence I ever thought I would write. But here we are, with the 6-1 Mountaineers visiting the undefeated and 15th-ranked Chanticleers for what amounts to the Sun Belt East Division title. Appalachian State, the four-time defending Sun Belt champion, has never lost to Coastal Carolina in six previous meetings and certainly has more big-game experience: While the Mountaineers’ 2007 win at Michigan was momentous but (to this matchup) irrelevant, they did score wins over both North Carolina and South Carolina last season. The Chanticleers did defeat Kansas this year, but, well, that isn’t very difficult these days. …

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy is a man, he’s now 53 years old instead of 40, and he’s also just 2-13 in his Cowboys coaching career against Oklahoma, with five straight Bedlam losses. And despite having the higher-ranked team in this matchup for the first time since 2013, Oklahoma State is somewhere around a seven-point underdog to the Sooners, perhaps because the Cowboys’ offense isn’t as go-go as it usually is. Oklahoma State ranks just 53rd nationally in average yards per game after ranking no worse than 22nd in that category in each of the past five seasons, and it’s 45th in offensive SP+, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted efficiency measure. The Cowboys’ offense is slumping even though it features Chuba Hubbard (the nation’s leading rusher last year who sits just 26th in 2020) and Tylan Wallace (who had 10 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma in 2018 and is averaging just around 100 receiving yards per game this season). Hubbard was limited by a leg injury two weeks ago against Kansas State and is questionable Saturday.

Canceled/postponed games

Michigan State at Maryland (canceled)

Navy at South Florida (canceled)

Mississippi at No. 5 Texas A&M (postponed, possibly until Dec. 19 if neither team is in SEC championship game)

Georgia Tech at No. 12 Miami (postponed until Dec. 19)

Charlotte at No. 15 Marshall (postponed, new date TBD)

No. 22 Texas at Kansas (postponed until Dec. 12)

Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana Lafayette (canceled)

Wake Forest at Duke (postponed, possibly until Dec. 19 if neither team is in ACC championship game)

Houston at SMU (postponed, new date TBD)

Louisiana Monroe at Louisiana Tech (canceled)

San Jose State at Fresno State (canceled)

UNLV at Colorado State (canceled)

Arizona State at Colorado (canceled)