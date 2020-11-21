The NBA’s condensed free agency period officially opened at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Friday after more than a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the first 15 hours, five of The Washington Post’s top 10 free agents went off the board, including Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Montrezl Harrell, who moved from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Los Angeles Lakers.

This year’s free agency class is light on superstar names after Anthony Davis, who is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, but a number of high-profile players are reportedly interested in being traded. Wizards guard John Wall is seeking a trade out of Washington, while Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook have both been floated in recent rumors. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

Here are some of the best available names to keep an eye on as teams firm up their rosters before training camps open on Dec. 1 and the season officially tips off on Dec. 22.

Top free agents

This ranking takes into account health, age, role, versatility, statistical production and upside.

1. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Player Option

After a scintillating postseason run that culminated in a title, Davis has indicated he plans to re-sign with the Lakers.

2. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Restricted Free Agent

The 2020 Most Improved Player should anticipate a max-level rookie extension following a career year in New Orleans.

3. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics), Unrestricted Free Agent

An ankle injury limited Hayward during the 2020 playoffs, but he decided to decline his $34.2 million option with Boston to test his options as one of the bigger names in a weak free agency class.

4. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings), Restricted Free Agent

Bogdanovic, a 28-year-old gunner, played his way into Sacramento’s starting lineup and represents a clean fit for any team looking for a jolt of perimeter offense.

5. Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors), Unrestricted free agent

The 31-year-old Ibaka came off the bench during Toronto’s postseason run, but he could still be a capable starter in the right spot and is likely seeking one final meaningful payday.