The second day of NBA free agency is under way and deals are already happening. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
November 21, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST
D.J. Augustin, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton agree to sign with Milwaukee Bucks

By Ben Golliver

The Milwaukee Bucks’ attempt to add Bogdan Bogdanovic went up in smoke earlier this week when a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings fell apart, forcing General Manager Jon Horst to pursue backup plans. After successfully landing Jrue Holiday by trade, Milwaukee pivoted to spreading its money around on multiple players rather than one top target like Bogdanovic.

Milwaukee agreed to sign D.J. Augustin to a three-year, $31 million deal and Bobby Portis to a two-year, $7.5 million deal while re-signing Pat Connaughton to a two-year, $8.3 million deal, according to ESPN.com.

Needless to say, the Bucks and their fans would have preferred to have Bogdanovic, whose size and shooting on the wing appeared to be a perfect fit for their starting lineup. Milwaukee will now wait to see whether its offseason haul was enough to convince franchise centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax contract extension.

Augustin, 33, averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 assists after shifting to a bench role for the Orlando Magic last season. An undersized guard at 5-foot-11 who can score and run an offense, Augustin’s versatility will be helpful as he can lead Milwaukee’s offense when Holiday is off the court or play alongside him.

Portis, 25, averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the New York Knicks last year, mostly making headlines for repeated flagrant fouls and rough play during a lost season. The five-year vet will join his fourth team since 2019 after getting lost in the Knicks’ crowded frontcourt rotation. Milwaukee can use added physicality in its second-unit frontcourt rotation after center Robin Lopez left for the Washington Wizards in free agency, and Portis can step out and capably shoot three-pointers.

Connaughton, a 27-year-old energy guard, averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds off the bench for the Bucks last season.

November 21, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST
Gordon Hayward agrees to sign with Charlotte Hornets

By Ben Golliver

Gordon Hayward, one of this year’s top unrestricted free agents after declining his $34.2 million option with the Boston Celtics, is headed to the Charlotte Hornets on a four-year, $120 million contract, according to ESPN.com.

The agreement represents one of the largest of the 2020 free agency period and ends Hayward’s injury-filled three-year tenure with the Celtics. Charlotte will need to dump salary or execute a sign-and-trade to officially land Hayward, who also reportedly received interest from the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Hayward, 30, averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics last season but suffered a serious ankle injury that kept him out of much of the playoffs.

In 2017, Hayward agreed to join the Celtics and reunite his former college coach, Brad Stevens, in what was one of that summer’s biggest free agency gets. But Hayward suffered a gruesome leg injury in his Boston debut, missed the rest of the season and watched as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ascended, diminishing Hayward’s offensive role.

Charlotte, with a young roster that just added LaMelo Ball with the third pick in the draft, will view Hayward as its new franchise player. The Hornets, who lost franchise guard Kemba Walker to the Celtics last summer, haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and will lean heavily on Hayward’s scoring and playmaking ability.

Losing Hayward is a blow for the Celtics, who lost in the Eastern Conference finals, but it’s not a crippling one. Tatum and Brown established themselves as the franchise’s pillars going forward, and Hayward’s narrowed role behind them in the pecking order didn’t really justify a $30 million per year annual salary.

November 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST
Fred VanVleet agrees to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors

By Ben Golliver

Fred VanVleet, an unrestricted free agent guard who was perhaps the most coveted backcourt player on this year’s market, has agreed to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors on a four-year, $85 million contract, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old VanVleet won a title with the Raptors in 2019 before turning in a career year in 2019-20, averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists. A competitive two-way player who can shoot the ball and run the offense, the undrafted VanVleet made it clear in recent weeks that he was seeking a major payday.

Toronto President Masai Ujiri delivered, retaining VanVleet as part of a rising core that includes Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. As the 34-year-old Kyle Lowry enters the final year of his contract, VanVleet is poised to emerge as Toronto’s lead guard of the future.

Ujiri should be pleased with the price given the limited supply of impact guards on this year’s market. For comparison’s sake, VanVleet’s new deal will pay him just slightly more than Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier.

Teams in need of a new lead guard like the New York Knicks, who had significant cap space and had been linked to interest in VanVleet, Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls now must look elsewhere.

November 21, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST
What to watch for

By Ben Golliver

The NBA’s condensed free agency period officially opened at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Friday after more than a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the first 15 hours, five of The Washington Post’s top 10 free agents went off the board, including Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Montrezl Harrell, who moved from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Los Angeles Lakers.

This year’s free agency class is light on superstar names after Anthony Davis, who is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, but a number of high-profile players are reportedly interested in being traded. Wizards guard John Wall is seeking a trade out of Washington, while Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook have both been floated in recent rumors. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

Here are some of the best available names to keep an eye on as teams firm up their rosters before training camps open on Dec. 1 and the season officially tips off on Dec. 22.

Top free agents

This ranking takes into account health, age, role, versatility, statistical production and upside.

1. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Player Option

After a scintillating postseason run that culminated in a title, Davis has indicated he plans to re-sign with the Lakers.

2. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Restricted Free Agent

The 2020 Most Improved Player should anticipate a max-level rookie extension following a career year in New Orleans.

3. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics), Unrestricted Free Agent

An ankle injury limited Hayward during the 2020 playoffs, but he decided to decline his $34.2 million option with Boston to test his options as one of the bigger names in a weak free agency class.

4. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings), Restricted Free Agent

Bogdanovic, a 28-year-old gunner, played his way into Sacramento’s starting lineup and represents a clean fit for any team looking for a jolt of perimeter offense.

5. Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors), Unrestricted free agent

The 31-year-old Ibaka came off the bench during Toronto’s postseason run, but he could still be a capable starter in the right spot and is likely seeking one final meaningful payday.

Other names of note: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Marc Gasol