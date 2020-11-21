The NBA’s condensed free agency period officially opened at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Friday after more than a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the first 15 hours, five of The Washington Post’s top 10 free agents went off the board, including Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Montrezl Harrell, who moved from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here are some of the best available names to keep an eye on as teams firm up their rosters before training camps open on Dec. 1 and the season officially tips off on Dec. 22.
This ranking takes into account health, age, role, versatility, statistical production and upside.
1. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Player Option
After a scintillating postseason run that culminated in a title, Davis has indicated he plans to re-sign with the Lakers.
2. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Restricted Free Agent
The 2020 Most Improved Player should anticipate a max-level rookie extension following a career year in New Orleans.
3. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics), Unrestricted Free Agent
An ankle injury limited Hayward during the 2020 playoffs, but he decided to decline his $34.2 million option with Boston to test his options as one of the bigger names in a weak free agency class.
4. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings), Restricted Free Agent
Bogdanovic, a 28-year-old gunner, played his way into Sacramento’s starting lineup and represents a clean fit for any team looking for a jolt of perimeter offense.
5. Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors), Unrestricted free agent
The 31-year-old Ibaka came off the bench during Toronto’s postseason run, but he could still be a capable starter in the right spot and is likely seeking one final meaningful payday.
Other names of note: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Marc Gasol