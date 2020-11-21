The Milwaukee Bucks’ attempt to add Bogdan Bogdanovic went up in smoke earlier this week when a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings fell apart, forcing General Manager Jon Horst to pursue backup plans. After successfully landing Jrue Holiday by trade, Milwaukee pivoted to spreading its money around on multiple players rather than one top target like Bogdanovic.

Milwaukee agreed to sign D.J. Augustin to a three-year, $31 million deal and Bobby Portis to a two-year, $7.5 million deal while re-signing Pat Connaughton to a two-year, $8.3 million deal, according to ESPN.com.

Needless to say, the Bucks and their fans would have preferred to have Bogdanovic, whose size and shooting on the wing appeared to be a perfect fit for their starting lineup. Milwaukee will now wait to see whether its offseason haul was enough to convince franchise centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax contract extension.

Augustin, 33, averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 assists after shifting to a bench role for the Orlando Magic last season. An undersized guard at 5-foot-11 who can score and run an offense, Augustin’s versatility will be helpful as he can lead Milwaukee’s offense when Holiday is off the court or play alongside him.

Portis, 25, averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the New York Knicks last year, mostly making headlines for repeated flagrant fouls and rough play during a lost season. The five-year vet will join his fourth team since 2019 after getting lost in the Knicks’ crowded frontcourt rotation. Milwaukee can use added physicality in its second-unit frontcourt rotation after center Robin Lopez left for the Washington Wizards in free agency, and Portis can step out and capably shoot three-pointers.