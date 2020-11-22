The Las Vegas Raiders host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along with our live updates.

  What to watch for: This is the rematch of an Oct. 11 game in Kansas City won by the Raiders, 40-32. The Raiders' team bus reportedly took a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium following that game, which was the Chiefs' only loss so far this season. That became a topic of conversation last week, as Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said such a celebration is "not our style." Kansas City leads the AFC West at 8-1, while Las Vegas is in the wild-card mix at 6-3.
November 22, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST
Derek Carr finds Nelson Agholor as Raiders make it two touchdowns on two drives

By Mark Maske

The Raiders are having no trouble with the Kansas City defense. They’ve had two possessions and have produced two touchdowns. Derek Carr threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor on the final play of the first quarter. Agholor did a nice job getting both his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone as he gathered the lob pass. (Raiders 14, Chiefs 7 after the first quarter)

November 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST
Chiefs pull even on Patrick Mahomes-to-Tyreek Hill touchdown

By Mark Maske

The Chiefs answered the Raiders’ touchdown with one of their own. Patrick Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes completed 7 of 8 passes on the drive. Hill had five catches. The Chiefs held the ball for nearly 7 1/2 minutes while moving 85 yards in 14 plays. (Chiefs 7, Raiders 7, 4:01 left in the first quarter)

November 22, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST
Raiders have early lead on Josh Jacobs’s touchdown

By Mark Maske

You can say this much about the Raiders: They’re certainly not intimidated facing the Chiefs.

The Raiders beat the Chiefs in Kansas City earlier this season and now they have the early lead in the rematch in Vegas. They scored an opening-drive touchdown on tailback Josh Jacobs’s two-yard run. The Raiders needed only six plays to move 75 yards. (Raiders 7, Chiefs 0, 11:25 left in the first quarter)

November 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
What to watch for during Sunday night’s Chiefs-Raiders matchup

By Mark Maske

The Chiefs will try to maintain their no-doubt-about-it supremacy in the AFC West when they meet the Raiders in Las Vegas on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC.

This is the rematch of an Oct. 11 game in Kansas City won by the Raiders, 40-32. The Raiders’ team bus reportedly took a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium following that game. That became a topic of conversation last week. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said such a celebration is “not our style.”

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden didn’t particularly want to discuss the topic, suggesting the maneuver might have been aimed at “a smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus” and calling the issue “ridiculous.”

All of that led former NFL executive Joe Banner, who worked with Reid in Philadelphia, to write on Twitter: “Andy Reid’s comments this week about Raiders behavior after the last time they played shouldn’t be overlooked. I have been with him when he has been in this position. He will not take his foot off the gas [pedal] in this game until he is back in the locker room after it’s over.”

The Chiefs return from their bye week. Reid’s teams have a record of 18-3 in his career in post-bye games. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 25 touchdown passes and one interception on the season and perhaps is the league MVP front-runner.

Mahomes faces a Raiders defense that had many of its players in quarantine last week after defensive end Clelin Ferrell reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. A significant number of Raiders defenders were identified as high-risk close contacts but most have returned from their five-day quarantines and are eligible to play in this game.

The Raiders activated defensive backs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson and defensive linemen Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins, Arden Key and Kendal Vickers from their covid-19 reserve list Saturday. They also elevated defensive linemen David Irving and Chris Smith and linebacker Javin White from the practice squad.

Cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, however, reportedly was placed back on the covid-19 reserve list Sunday. He’d been activated from that list Friday.

The Raiders are on a three-game winning steak and have a record of 6-3. They’re two games behind the first-place Chiefs, who are 8-1, in the AFC West.