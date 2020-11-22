Through 10 weeks, there were 71 field goals of 50 or more yards, the most ever to that point. There have been 102 attempts from 50 yards or more, also a record, and that 69.6 percent success rate is the third best in NFL history through 10 weeks.

Teams on a bye this week: Bills, Bears, Giants and 49ers.

1 1 Titans (6-3) at Ravens (6-3) CBS 1 1 Lions (4-5) at Panthers (3-7) Fox 1 1 Eagles (3-5-1) at Browns (6-3) Fox 1 1 Patriots (4-5) at Texans (2-7) CBS 1 1 Steelers (9-0) at Jaguars (1-8) CBS 1 1 Falcons (3-6) at Saints (7-2) Fox 1 1 Bengals (2-6-1) at Washington (2-7) CBS 4:05 4:05 Dolphins (6-3) at Broncos (3-6) CBS 4:05 4:05 Jets (0-9) at Chargers (2-7) CBS 4:25 4:25 Packers (7-2) at Colts (6-3) Fox 4:25 4:25 Cowboys (2-7) at Vikings (4-5) Fox 8:20 8:20 Chiefs (8-1) at Raiders (6-3) NBC

1 p.m. games

It’s time to start asking whether the Steelers can go undefeated. Ben Roethlisberger didn’t practice before the Week 10 game against the Bengals but had his best outing of the season. That led him to ask Coach Mike Tomlin about keeping that schedule. “We did have that conversation,” Tomlin admitted. “I’ll acknowledge it was a very brief one and I will see him at practice.” No matter that the opponent this week is the one-win Jaguars; Tomlin said the Steelers have “a ridiculous level of respect” for them. This is only the fourth time in the Super Bowl era that a team with nine or more wins has played an opponent with one or fewer wins, according to ESPN. …

When the Ravens played the Patriots a year ago, they were flying high. On Sunday night, they were soggy and earthbound in a loss at New England. The Ravens have been passed by the Steelers, the Chiefs and even the Titans, who beat them in last season’s playoffs en route to an AFC championship game appearance. Now comes a season-defining game for both the Ravens and Titans, with the winner gaining a 7-3 record along with some equilibrium and the loser headed for introspection.

Baltimore entered last week’s game with injuries to the middle of its defensive line, and the Patriots ran 39 times for 173 yards. Imagine what Derrick Henry, who ran for 195 yards in the playoff game against the Ravens, could do against it. …

There’s winning ugly, something the Browns did in Week 10, and losing ugly, which the Eagles experienced against the Giants. Nick Chubb showed what a difference he can make for the Browns’ offense, running for 126 of the team’s 231 yards in his first game since returning from a knee injury. During his absence, the Browns averaged 109 fewer rushing yards and had no touchdowns on the ground. The Browns’ defense, however, will be without standout pass rusher Myles Garrett against the Eagles after he was placed on the NFL’s covid-19 reserve list Friday. The Eagles, who were 0 for 9 on third down in their loss to the Giants, remain in first place in the NFC East (congrats, or something) with a 3-5-1 mark and the dubious distinction of knowing that no outright division winner since the 1970 season has had fewer wins at this point, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. …

Luckily for New Orleans, its next three games are against the Broncos and Falcons, who both have just three wins. The bad news is that the Saints will be without Drew Brees, starting with Sunday’s game against the Falcons. The Saints won their sixth straight game last week and now reportedly will turn to Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback, with Jameis Winston as his backup.

Late afternoon games

The Packers-Colts game was moved to a late slot with the Colts at 6-3 and the Packers at 7-2. Over his career, Philip Rivers is 1-3 as a starter when facing Green Bay but has averaged 373 passing yards in those games. In the Colts, Aaron Rodgers will face one of the league’s top defenses against the pass; Indianapolis is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 78.9 rating, best in the NFL. It also has given up the second-fewest passing yards and a league-leading 290.4 total yards per game. …

A year and six days ago, the college career of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ended with a dislocated hip. Since Miami made him its starter, the rookie is 3-0. He hasn’t been spectacular, but he hasn’t needed to be. What Tagovailoa needs is NFL experience, and he’s getting that at no cost to the team, which is in the mix for a playoff spot. This week’s game against the scuffling Broncos should provide another opportunity for him to get better.

Sunday night

Patrick Mahomes spent the Chiefs’ bye weekend watching the Masters and commenting on the Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary. Now he has an important AFC West game against the Raiders, who are lurking two games back and have a victory over the Chiefs in hand. In that game, a 40-32 Week 5 victory for Las Vegas, the Chiefs gave up two touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter. Derek Carr completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Mahomes completed 22 of 43 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.