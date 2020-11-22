The stakes are ramping up along with the playoff race. Follow along for live updates from all of the Sunday afternoon action across the NFL.

November 22, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST
Drew Brees actually has 11 fractured ribs

By Cindy Boren

The good news for Saints quarterback Drew Brees is that his lung function is improving.

The bad news? He has not five, but 11 fractures, he told ESPN’s Ed Werder Saturday, in addition to a collapsed lung. There are eight fractures on his left side and three on the right (there are 12 ribs on each side). That’s something doctors initially believed might be a possibility and they became visible on subsequent scans and tests when swelling in Brees’s chest subsided.

Brees believes that the fractures on his left side occurred during the game against the Buccaneers two weeks ago and that those on his right side came in last week’s game against the 49ers.

Brees was placed on injured reserve Friday, which means he will miss at least the next three games starting with Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Over that span, the 7-2 Saints then play the Broncos before facing the Falcons again. He’d be eligible to play the Eagles in Week 14.

In his absence, the Saints will start Taysom Hill, with Jameis Winston as his backup. When Brees missed five games last season after having thumb surgery, Teddy Bridgewater led the team to a 5-0 mark. This is only the seventh time in his 20-year career that Brees has missed a game with injury and something clearly was wrong when he told Coach Sean Payton that he had to leave the game against the 49ers.

November 22, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST
QB updates: Bridgewater to test knee; Stafford, Lock set to start

By Mark Maske

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to test his injured knee during pregame warm-ups before the Carolina Panthers decide whether he’ll play against the Detroit Lions. Bridgewater was listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Matt Rhule has not said whether P.J. Walker or Will Grier would start if Bridgewater does not play.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly is expected to start in Charlotte against the Panthers despite his thumb injury.

Quarterback Drew Lock reportedly will start for the Broncos against the Miami Dolphins in Denver. He is plagued by a muscle strain near his ribs.

Andy Dalton is to return to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup for their game at Minnesota. He missed two games because of a concussion and then a positive coronavirus test.

For the New York Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold remains sidelined by his shoulder injury. Joe Flacco is to start their game in L.A. against the Chargers.

November 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST
Coronavirus restrictions cause Fox to change its pregame show casts

By Cindy Boren

While the NFL season has managed to proceed, one way or another, pretty much unchecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the same cannot be said for the “Fox NFL Sunday” show.

The most familiar faces will not be in their Los Angeles studio. Instead, "[i]n accordance with [Centers for Disease Control] guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ and ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts.”

Chris Myers will host both shows, according to the network’s announcement, with Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio. Appearances by others will be made remotely, as Jimmy Johnson has been doing throughout the season, but Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer, among others, won’t be in studio.

NFL games are proceeding as scheduled for the sixth consecutive week despite rising coronavirus cases across the country. Most counties in California began a nighttime curfew and Los Angeles County, the state’s largest with around 10 million people, may face stricter lockdowns this week with cases and hospitalizations soaring. California has seen a 50 percent rise in the number of cases in the past week.

CBS’s NFL shows are produced in New York City.

November 22, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST
All Sunday games are on as scheduled

By Mark Maske

All 12 NFL games will be played as scheduled Sunday.

The final go-ahead for Sunday’s games was given after the latest round of results from the sport’s daily coronavirus testing. That clearance was confirmed by a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

For the NFL, it’s the sixth straight week with little to no disruption of the schedule. If Monday night’s Rams-Buccaneers game is played as scheduled, the NFL will have made it through 11 of the 17 weeks of its regular season without any games being lost entirely yet to cancellation. There was a flurry of rescheduling in Weeks 4 and 5, but since then, the NFL has managed to get games played on time, aided by a protocol tweak requiring five-day quarantines for high-risk close contacts.

Last week, the NFL decided to place all teams on its intensive protocols at all times for the rest of the season. Those protocols previously had been reserved for those teams with positive cases and those exposed to the virus. With caseloads continuing to rise nationally and Thanksgiving at hand, league leaders know things are only going to get tougher for them as they try to complete the season.