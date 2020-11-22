The good news for Saints quarterback Drew Brees is that his lung function is improving.

The bad news? He has not five, but 11 fractures, he told ESPN’s Ed Werder Saturday, in addition to a collapsed lung. There are eight fractures on his left side and three on the right (there are 12 ribs on each side). That’s something doctors initially believed might be a possibility and they became visible on subsequent scans and tests when swelling in Brees’s chest subsided.

Brees believes that the fractures on his left side occurred during the game against the Buccaneers two weeks ago and that those on his right side came in last week’s game against the 49ers.

Brees was placed on injured reserve Friday, which means he will miss at least the next three games starting with Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Over that span, the 7-2 Saints then play the Broncos before facing the Falcons again. He’d be eligible to play the Eagles in Week 14.