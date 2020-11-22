The Los Angeles Chargers have turned blown leads into something of an art form this season, but to have done so today would have made for a supreme embarrassment. As it turned out, the Chargers seemed to do their best to make things interesting but finally were able to put away the winless New York Jets, 34-28.

The game wasn’t decided until New York’s Braxton Berrios was tackled while returning a free kick with one second left. On the preceding play, Los Angeles had taken an intentional safety, rather than risk a punt from deep in their own end.

It did not appear that the game would be close after a first half that saw the Chargers (3-7) go to the locker room with a 24-6 lead at home. However, as has been the case for much of the season, Los Angeles was outscored in the second half, this time by a Jets squad, now 0-10, that could do almost nothing on offense in the first two quarters.