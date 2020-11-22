Other big wins were notched by the New Orleans Saints, who were led by unusual fill-in quarterback Taysom Hill, and the Cleveland Browns. On the other side of the standings, the New York Jets fell to a league-worst 0-10, but not before giving the Los Angeles Chargers a scare on the road.
Colts use overtime turnover to beat Packers after penalty-laden end to regulation
The Indianapolis Colts couldn’t hold on against the Green Bay Packers in regulation, largely because of a flurry of holding penalties.
But the Colts cashed in on an overtime turnover to beat the Packers, 34-31.
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship won it with a 39-yard field goal after the Colts had recovered an overtime fumble by Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
The Colts had nine offensive holding penalties in regulation, five of them on a single drive as they tried to protect a 34-31 lead. That led to a punt that helped the Packers tie the game. But the Colts regrouped and prevailed, holding the Packers to three points after halftime.
Cowboys win seesaw battle with Vikings
A back-and-forth second half saw the Dallas Cowboys take the game’s final lead and beat the visiting Minnesota Vikings, 31-28. A two-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to tight end Dalton Schultz with under two minutes left gave Dallas its final margin, and the Cowboys’ defense clamped down on the Vikings’ attempt at a last-minute drive.
Minnesota entered the second half with a 16-7 deficit, but it took a 20-16 lead to start the fourth quarter on two touchdown receptions by wide receiver Adam Thielen. From there, Dallas’s Tony Pollard scored on a 42-yard touchdown run to regain his team’s lead before Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a 39-yard scoring reception to give his team a 28-24 edge that it would not be able to hold.
Dallas improved to 3-7 and stayed very much alive for the NFC East crown, after a loss by the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles dropped their record to 3-6-1. Minnesota, which had won three straight to get to the fringes of the playoff chase after a 1-5 start, suffered a damaging loss for its postseason hopes.
Dalton, making his first start in almost a month after suffering a concussion and then contracting the coronavirus, completed 22 of 32 passes for 203 yards three touchdowns and an interception, righting the ship after Dallas’s offense struggled in his absence. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 314 and three touchdowns, but he also lost a fumble, as did Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook.
Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t hurt and remains Dolphins’ starter, Brian Flores says
Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said his quarterback switch from Tua Tagovailoa to Ryan Fitzpatrick during Sunday’s loss at Denver was performance-related but will not cost Tagovailoa the starting job.
Flores said during his postgame video news conference that Tagovailoa was not injured and he went to Fitzpatrick because he felt that gave the Dolphins the best chance to win the game.
Tagovailoa remains the Dolphins’ starter moving forward, Flores said.
The Dolphins lost to the Broncos, 20-13. Flores made the move with the Dolphins facing a 20-13 deficit. Fitzpatrick led a field goal drive but threw an interception in the end zone as the Dolphins sought a tying touchdown and extra point.
Tagovailoa was sacked six times and threw for only 83 yards.
Chargers hold on to a lead, hold off the winless Jets
The Los Angeles Chargers have turned blown leads into something of an art form this season, but to have done so today would have made for a supreme embarrassment. As it turned out, the Chargers seemed to do their best to make things interesting but finally were able to put away the winless New York Jets, 34-28.
The game wasn’t decided until New York’s Braxton Berrios was tackled while returning a free kick with one second left. On the preceding play, Los Angeles had taken an intentional safety, rather than risk a punt from deep in their own end.
It did not appear that the game would be close after a first half that saw the Chargers (3-7) go to the locker room with a 24-6 lead at home. However, as has been the case for much of the season, Los Angeles was outscored in the second half, this time by a Jets squad, now 0-10, that could do almost nothing on offense in the first two quarters.
New York’s Joe Flacco, who threw for just 30 yards in the first half, had 175 and two touchdowns in the second. Rookie Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played another impressive game but only had 83 of his 366 passing yards in the second half. Herbert threw three touchdown passes, giving him 22 on the season and at least two in seven straight games, against just six total interceptions.
No 'FitzMagic’ as Ryan Fitzpatrick throws late interception to seal Dolphins’ loss in Denver
Ryan Fitzpatrick could not quite bring the Miami Dolphins back in Denver.
Fitzpatrick threw an interception in the end zone late in the game as the Dolphins were seeking a tying touchdown. They lost to the Broncos, 20-13.
Coach Brian Flores turned to Fitzpatrick with the Dolphins trailing, 20-10. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had been sacked six times and had thrown for only 83 yards.
Fitzpatrick, benched in favor of Tagovailoa earlier this season, led the Dolphins on a field goal drive. They reached the Denver 15-yard line with just more than a minute to play. But Fitzpatrick’s third-and-eight pass into the end zone was intercepted by safety Justin Simmons.
Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaces Tua Tagovailoa at QB for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have made another quarterback switch, this time from rookie Tua Tagovailoa back to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
It was not immediately clear if an injury to Tagovailoa was involved in Coach Brian Flores’s decision.
He was sacked six times by the Denver Broncos, the last of which produced an awkward-looking fall for him. Tagovailoa had completed 11 of 20 passes for only 83 yards and the Dolphins trailed the Broncos, 20-10. Fitzpatrick immediately led a field goal drive that narrowed the deficit to 20-13.
Cowboys, Vikings trade highlight-reel TD catches
Sunday’s Cowboys-Vikings matchup may not feature a winning record for either team, but the game has not lacked for highlight-reel plays. Dallas rookie CeeDee Lamb got things started with an improbable touchdown grab, then Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen answered with one of his own.
Lamb’s came in the first half and gave the Cowboys a 13-7 lead. The Oklahoma product, selected 17th overall in April’s draft, was covered by another rookie first-rounder, cornerback Jeff Gladney, when he leaped backward and almost horizontally to snare an Andy Dalton pass from four yards out.
Thielen waited until after halftime to make his eye-popping play, one that cut the Vikings’ deficit to 16-14. With Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown trailing just behind as Thielen ran a route from the 2-yard line toward the back right pylon, the two-time Pro Bowler reached up with his right hand and corralled the ball as he dragged his feet to stay in bounds.
Dalton and his Minnesota counterpart, Kirk Cousins, had to be grateful to their respective wide receivers for making so-so passes work out so well.
Packers put up 28 first-half points on Colts’ top-ranked defense
The Indianapolis Colts led the NFL in total defense entering Sunday. That didn’t seem to matter to the Green Bay Packers, who scored four first-half touchdowns in Indianapolis.
The Packers lead the Colts, 28-14.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 13 of 16 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Tailback Aaron Jones added a touchdown run for the Packers. They had 206 total yards in the first half against a Colts defense allowing an average of 290.4 total yards per game coming in.
Chargers’ Justin Herbert shreds hapless Jets in first half
Justin Herbert’s NFL career has gotten off to a very impressive start. The winless New York Jets were not about to break that trend, at least not in the first half of their road game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Herbert threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a rating of 122.6 over the first two quarters, as his Chargers went to the locker room with a 24-6 lead. The No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Oregon, he extended his rookie record with his seventh straight game with at least two touchdown passes, and he was just 23 yards away from his fifth 300-yard passing day.
Herbert hit seven different receivers in the first half, including tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Mike Williams for touchdowns, but his favorite target was wide receiver Keenan Allen, who caught 10 of 11 targets for 108 yards.
New York quarterback Joe Flacco, making a fourth start in place of the injured Sam Darnold, completed just 3 of 8 passes in the first half for 30 yards, with an interception returned for a touchdown and a microscopic rating of 9.4. The 0-9 Jets’ only touchdown came on a 29-yard drive after they blocked a Chargers punt, and they proceeded to miss the extra point.
Derrick Henry TD in overtime leads Titans past Ravens
Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown in overtime that capped Tennessee’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in a key conference showdown. The Titans improved to 7-3 and at least temporarily reclaimed first place in the AFC South, pending the result of a game later on Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.
The Ravens fell to 6-4 and on the wrong side of the playoff picture, while quarterback Lamar Jackson submitted another performance that fell short of the standard he set during last season’s NFL MVP-winning campaign.
A third-quarter touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews gave Baltimore a 21-10 lead, but the quarterback threw an interception on his next drive while Tennessee chipped away at its deficit with field goals. The Titans took a late lead when wide receiver A.J. Brown shook off a number for Ravens defenders to score a highly impressive, 14-yard touchdown, then Jackson was able to drive his team for a game-tying field goal with seconds left in regulation.
That set the stage for an overtime session in which the Ravens would never get the ball. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed three passes for 36 yards, and Henry burst through a few would-be tacklers near the line before outrunning everyone to the end zone as he cut to his right.
Steelers, now 10-0, head for Thanksgiving showdown with Ravens
The Steelers rode a 17-3 halftime lead Sunday over the Jaguars to a 27-3 victory and a perfect 10-0 record.
The win starts the inevitable speculation about whether they can run the table with the Ravens, the next obstacle in their way, coming up on Thanksgiving in a prime-time game. Baltimore fell to 6-4 with a 30-24 overtime loss Sunday to the Titans.
Against the Jaguars, the Steelers had four takeaways and Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. Roethlisberger found seven receivers, with Diontae Johnson catching 12 for 111 yards. Rookie Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron, Ray-Ray McCloud and JuJu Smith-Schuster caught four passes each. James Conner had 13 carries for 89 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards.
Taysom Hill plays well as Saints extend winning streak
Taysom Hill kept the New Orleans Saints winning without quarterback Drew Brees.
Hill, chosen by Coach Sean Payton over Jameis Winston to start in place of Brees at quarterback, ran for two second-half touchdowns as the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-9.
It was a solid all-around performance for Hill, who completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards. His rushing touchdowns covered two and 10 yards. Wide receiver Michael Thomas had nine catches for 104 yards.
The New Orleans defense sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan eight times as the Saints upped their record to 8-2 and extended their winning streak to seven games.
Panthers drub Lions without starting QB
No Teddy Bridgewater, no problem for the 4-7 Carolina Panthers. With P.J. Walker filling in as their starting quarterback, they easily handled the Detroit Lions in a 20-0 win.
With Bridgewater nursing a knee injury, Walker completed 24 of 34 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and wide receiver D.J. Moore had 127 yards on seven receptions. The Lions (4-6) could get nothing going on offense against Carolina’s 22nd-ranked defense, with Matthew Stafford throwing for just 178 yards while taking five sacks, and Detroit’s running backs accounting 40 yards on 17 carries.
The Lions were missing starting running back D’Andre Swift, but the result will likely do little to allay calls for the ouster of head coach Matt Patricia.
Walker is a 25-year-old in his first NFL season, after he went undrafted in 2016 out of Temple, where he played for Panthers Coach Matt Rhule. Walker spent time on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts before playing earlier this year in the XFL, where he was arguably the now-defunct league’s most standout performer.
Patriots fail to sustain momentum, lose in Houston
So much for the New England Patriots reassembling their season. They lost Sunday at Houston, 27-20.
The Patriots had a two-game winning streak ended as their record dropped to 4-6. They failed to sustain the momentum from their victory over the Baltimore Ravens a week earlier.
Quarterback Cam Newton threw for 365 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots. They were driving toward a possible tying touchdown in the closing minutes but Newton threw incomplete on a fourth-and-four play from the Houston 24-yard line.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns.