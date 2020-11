Coming off a last-second loss to the Lions in Detroit, Washington returns home to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who were blown out by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Quarterback Alex Smith had a career day in Washington’s latest defeat, with 390 yards passing in his first start in nearly two years, and will look to continue that success against a Bengals defense that has allowed 21 passing touchdowns this season, second-most in the league, and has only registered 11 sacks. With Washington left tackle Cornelius Lucas out with an ankle injury, right tackle Morgan Moses will fill his spot on the left side and David Sharpe will get the start at right tackle.

Sunday marks Washington’s fifth game this season against a quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Washington lost its previous four such matchups. Bengals rookie Joe Burrow, the top pick in this year’s draft, has completed 65 percent of his passes while throwing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’ll be without Joe Mixon, Cincinnati’s leading rusher, who will miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury. Former Washington running back Samaje Perine and Gio Bernard will look to carry the load in Mixon’s absence.