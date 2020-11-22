Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Washington -1.5
Washington fails to score on opening possession
The Bengals won the toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. For the 10th time in 10 games this season, Washington failed to score on its opening possession. Alex Smith opened the game with a 10-yard pass to running back Antonio Gibson, but he took a sack on third-and-short three plays later, and Tress Way came on to punt. (Washington 0, Cincinnati 0, 12:40 left in the first quarter)
What to watch for when Washington hosts the Bengals
Coming off a last-second loss to the Lions in Detroit, Washington returns home to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who were blown out by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.
Quarterback Alex Smith had a career day in Washington’s latest defeat, with 390 yards passing in his first start in nearly two years, and will look to continue that success against a Bengals defense that has allowed 21 passing touchdowns this season, second-most in the league, and has only registered 11 sacks. With Washington left tackle Cornelius Lucas out with an ankle injury, right tackle Morgan Moses will fill his spot on the left side and David Sharpe will get the start at right tackle.
Sunday marks Washington’s fifth game this season against a quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Washington lost its previous four such matchups. Bengals rookie Joe Burrow, the top pick in this year’s draft, has completed 65 percent of his passes while throwing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’ll be without Joe Mixon, Cincinnati’s leading rusher, who will miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury. Former Washington running back Samaje Perine and Gio Bernard will look to carry the load in Mixon’s absence.
Washington and Cincinnati played to a 27-27 tie in their most recent meeting, in London in 2016. Washington’s last win against the Bengals came in 1991.