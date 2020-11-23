Coaches and players were still processing the disheartening series of events when Mendenhall conducted his weekly Zoom news conference with the media Monday afternoon, indicating seniors Elliott Brown and Matt Gahm would share time in Snowden’s place.

“Charles’s influence on our program has been breathtaking in terms of maturity and growth, and in a lot of ways, his own maturity and growth have matched that of the program,” Mendenhall said. “He came in as tall and thin and a basketball player, and he’s blossomed into a future NFL player with amazing leadership skills and a captain of our team in a four-year period.

“That trajectory almost has been straight up, and I think it is almost a mirror image of the program’s culture and direction, so it’s hard to separate Charles Snowden and U-Va. football. They seem to be one in the same, and I’m not sure there could be a better exemplar than him of what I would like our program to be.”

Snowden leads the Cavaliers and is fourth in the ACC in sacks (six). He’s fourth in tackles (44) for the reigning ACC Coastal Division champions who face Florida State on Saturday night in Tallahassee

After a sluggish beginning to the season, the 6-foot-7 pass rushing specialist has been a major force behind Virginia’s defensive improvement that in part has spurred a three-game winning streak starting with an upset of then-No. 15 North Carolina, 44-41.

Snowden had 10 tackles and four sacks, the most by a Virginia player since 1996, against the Tar Heels.

He’s also one of 11 players on the football team who helped to establish The Groundskeepers, a group whose mission is to advocate for social justice, particularly in Charlottesville on the heels of a white nationalist rally in 2017 in which resident Heather Heyer was fatally struck by an automobile.

Over the summer, Snowden, a graduate of St. Albans who starred for the Bulldogs in basketball, took part in Black Lives Matter protests in the District shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, in Minneapolis.

Snowden and a high school friend were in Lafayette Square June 1 when law enforcement dispersed the crowd with an irritant to allow President Trump and several aides to walk over to St. John’s Church to pose for a picture while holding the Bible.

Despite the injury, Snowden’s college career may not necessarily be over, according to his father, Chuck, who indicated in a text message Sunday all options would be considered, with the NCAA allowing athletes participating in fall sports a free year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think part sad, part grief, part remorseful, part frustrated,” said Mendenhall, adding Snowden’s mother is in Charlottesville to assist with his recovery. “You could probably substitute about every adjective you could imagine in there. I would just say I’m thankful just for all that he’s contributed to this point. I don’t think you can give more.”

Snowden becomes the second of four team captains, both on defense, to be lost for the season. Defensive tackle Richard Burney, a sixth-year redshirt senior, has been out since the end of last month with what Mendenhall termed a health injury.

The injury to Snowden also is the latest to befall a defense that has been without starters and significant contributors this season. Safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson have missed games because of injuries, and defensive tackle Jowon Briggs last week informed Mendenhall he would be entering the transfer portal.

Cornerbacks Nick Grant and D’Angelo Amos each left this past Saturday’s 55-15 victory with ailments. Grant did reenter, although he was in the injury tent when Snowden received assistance to leave the field, going straight into the locker room.