Well after that, a system of two polls picked champions, sometimes two different champions. Peak absurdity came in 1978, when one poll declared Southern California the winner while the other named Alabama, even though Southern California had manhandled Alabama in Alabama that year. All the confusion finally gave way to a Bowl Championship Series from 1998-2013, in which a phalanx of humans and computers would choose two teams to play in one championship game.

Eventually, or very eventually, that gave way to the current system, the College Football Playoff.

How does it work?

It works complicatedly, as with the rest of the 151-year history of college football. A 13-member committee meets five or six or seven times per autumn in a gaudy hotel near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. That committee studies the weekend gone by and issues top-25 rankings for five straight Tuesday nights, usually through late October, all of November and early December, then a final ranking on a Sunday midday in early December. The top four teams from that final ranking reach the College Football Playoff. This pandemic year, five meetings run from Nov. 24 through Dec. 20, a late start and finish. The first rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

When did it begin?

It began in the imagination in late 2011, once the country finally wearied of merely 142 years of unsatisfying procedures for determining national champions. From late 2011 through 2012 and into 2013 in meeting rooms in various cities, sober administrators who manage a non-sober sport came to gradual and then vast layers of agreement. The actual football part of it began with the 2014-15 season and on Jan. 1, 2015, when the first national semifinals pitted No. 1 seed Alabama against No. 4 seed Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and No. 2 seed Oregon against No. 3 seed Florida State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Who is on the committee?

Generally, it’s a group of model citizens, plus coaches and athletic directors. With the coaches always former and the athletic directors always current, those two groups comprise the majority of the committee. Committee members rotate in and out; by now, 27 people have served and flown to Texas often, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (2014-16) and former U.S. Army Chief of Staff Ray Odierno (2017-present), whose presences on such a committee after their previous pursuits constitute either precipitous decline or significant upgrade, depending on one’s perspective. Recent years have brought college football all-Americans and NFL veterans who refrained from going into coaching: Ronnie Lott (2019-present) and John Urschel (2020).

At present, there are seven athletic directors (Iowa’s Gary Barta, Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, Wyoming’s Tom Burman, Colorado’s Rick George, Arkansas State’s Terry Mohajir, Georgia Tech’s Todd Stansbury and Florida’s Scott Stricklin), two retired former head coaches (Ken Hatfield and R.C. Slocum), Odierno, Lott, Urschel and Paola Boivin, a longtime Phoenix sports columnist turned Arizona State professor. In the sportswriter vein, Boivin has followed upon the former USA Today scribe Steve Wieberg (2014-17).

How are the rankings determined?

Painstakingly. The committee reviews the weekly avalanche of games and statistics and strengths of schedules in a sport with 130 teams, most of which play in separate conference fiefdoms, with most of same believing themselves to be the center of the known universe. The committee holds discussions in which anyone affiliated with a university being discussed must leave the room and hopefully go to the bar. In its first six years and incarnations, it has shown an impression with teams who dare to play those scheduling rarities: nonconference games against stout opponents. It also has shown a knack long missing during the first century-plus, including those long eras when polls determined champions and often disagreed on same: If Team A is ranked ahead of Team B and both win, it will rearrange the order if Team B played a strong opponent and based on “body of work,” rather than just maintaining the A-B order based on continued wins.

What is the bowl and playoff schedule?

For this pandemic season, it’s slightly diminished and possibly uncertain. The bowls, 40 last year, number 37, and begin on Dec. 19 with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl near Dallas, which does sound refreshing. But the semifinals and final of the College Football Playoff remain just as on the long-planned schedule: the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1 for the semifinals, and the national championship game on Jan. 11 in Miami for the final. The semifinal venues rotate among six bowls year to year. The committee also uses rankings to decide participants in the other four big-big-bucks bowls, which this year are the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30, the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, the Fiesta Bowl near Phoenix on Jan. 2, and the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 2.

Why is it only four teams?

That question percolates in national discussion in this era even at times when the moon is not full. Long ago around 2012, conference commissioners studied a range of possibilities and decided upon four. The second layer of college football, the Football Championship Series (FCS), plays a tournament each year with 24 teams. But at the top tier, four is an increase from the two of the Bowl Championship Series, which created much angst in those years when three teams went unbeaten or had the same leading record. Bringing it to four has caused annual sullenness at the ranking of No. 5, and has fomented chatter on when it might go to eight, at which point No. 9 will wind up glum, or 16, at which point No. 17 …

Do you have to win your conference to be eligible?

No. Of the 24 teams chosen in the six-year history thus far, three did not win conferences. The committee of 2016 chose Ohio State (11-1) and omitted Penn State (11-2) even though Penn State won the Big Ten and defeated Ohio State during the season, because Ohio State had the better record and better wins (including at Oklahoma). The committee of 2017 chose the SEC nonwinner Alabama (11-1) while also choosing the SEC winner (Georgia, at 12-1). The committee of 2018 chose Notre Dame (12-0) even though it did not win a conference on the technicality that it does not play in one except in the circumstance of a catastrophic pandemic.

Can two teams from the same conference be chosen?

Yes. It has happened just once, and it wreaked a measure of the nationwide resentment that makes the sport such an irresistible delight. Not only did Georgia (12-1) and Alabama (11-1) both make the playoff in 2017, but each won semifinals and advanced to the national championship game, a regional occasion of long-standing mutual contempt held fittingly in Atlanta, with Alabama winning 26-23 in overtime.

How did the playoff come about?

People held meetings. In 2012 alone, commissioners and the sport’s leaders went to meetings in New Orleans, Dallas, South Florida, Chicago, Washington and Denver. They reviewed a range of possibilities until hatching the current system. There’s much agreement, though, that the playoff push got a big shove from the championship game of early 2012, when the old system cranked out an Alabama-LSU rematch so boring it threatened to leave the nation dangerously comatose.

What teams have made it?