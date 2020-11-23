Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: The Buccaneers, with a record of 7-3, are chasing the 8-2 Saints in the NFC South as they attempt to become the first NFL team ever to play a Super Bowl on its home field. The Rams, at 6-3, are vying with the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks and 6-4 Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West lead. Quarterback Jared Goff is the NFC’s ninth-ranked passer with 13 touchdown passes, six interceptions and a passer rating of 94.9.
November 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST
Link copied
link

Crew of all Black officials will work Rams-Buccaneers game

By Mark Maske

A crew consisting entirely of Black officials will work Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, the NFL confirmed last week.

The formation of the officiating crew, to be headed by referee Jerome Boger, comes after the NFL enacted social justice measures stemming from protests in the spring and ratified a recent resolution to reward a team that develops a minority candidate hired by another franchise as a head coach or general manager.

“For the first time in the NFL’s 100-year history, a game will be officiated by an all Black crew,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a statement. “This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game.”

article-outline
RELATEDAn NFL game will feature an all-Black officiating crew for the first time
November 23, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Monday night’s Rams-Buccaneers game

By Mark Maske

Two NFC contenders square off in Tampa when the Buccaneers host the Rams on “Monday Night Football” on ESPN.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off a 46-23 triumph at Carolina eight days ago that followed a 38-3 defeat at home to the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers, with a record of 7-3, are chasing the 8-2 Saints in the NFC South as they attempt to become the first NFL team ever to play a Super Bowl on its home field.

Brady did a good job in the Carolina game of spreading the ball around to all his receivers — wideouts Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Tailback Ronald Jones had a 98-yard touchdown run against the Panthers on his way to a 192-yard rushing performance.

Things should be far tougher against the Rams, who lead the league in total defense. They’re ranked just ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in that category, while the Bucs are third. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is tied for third in the NFL with his nine sacks, only a half-sack off the league lead.

The Rams, at 6-3, are vying with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West lead. The Seahawks are 7-3 and the Cardinals are 6-4. Quarterback Jared Goff is the NFC’s ninth-rated passer with 13 touchdown passes, six interceptions and a passer rating of 94.9.