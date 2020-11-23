NFL Week 11: What you need to read
The latest: Pennsylvania says all athletes must wear masks while playing. The Steelers say they’re exempt. | Kyler Murray runs out of miracles; Seahawks hang on to take over first place | Andy Dalton says covid-19 ‘hit me hard’ after concussion | NFL toughens its coronavirus protocols as several Raiders players are placed in quarantine | One Jaguars fan’s delightfully petty crusade to get Yannick Ngakoue to the Pro Bowl | An NFL game will feature an all-Black officiating crew for the first time | Chiefs haven’t forgotten that Raiders’ buses took a victory lap
Power rankings: Week 11 | 10 | 9 | 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 • Week 11 best bets
Columns: Dolphins lead list of NFL’s surprise teams through 10 weeks | How to devalue a first-round quarterback, by the Washington Football Team | NFL midseason awards: Russell Wilson for MVP, plus Super Bowl favorites
Read deeper...
• Inside Aqib Talib’s ‘raw’ but ‘real’ NFL announcing debut
• The 2020 rookie class is taking the NFL by storm. Here’s what that means for the future.
• Seahawks star DK Metcalf is impossible to miss. So how did the NFL miss on him?
• NFL postseason bubbles could be an option, but the league prefers to avoid them | NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why.
How to watch football smarter: Coverage schemes | Route concepts | Pass routes | Pass-blocking schemes | GapsShow More