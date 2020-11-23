Two NFC contenders square off in Tampa when the Buccaneers host the Rams on “Monday Night Football” on ESPN.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off a 46-23 triumph at Carolina eight days ago that followed a 38-3 defeat at home to the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers, with a record of 7-3, are chasing the 8-2 Saints in the NFC South as they attempt to become the first NFL team ever to play a Super Bowl on its home field.

Brady did a good job in the Carolina game of spreading the ball around to all his receivers — wideouts Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Tailback Ronald Jones had a 98-yard touchdown run against the Panthers on his way to a 192-yard rushing performance.

Things should be far tougher against the Rams, who lead the league in total defense. They’re ranked just ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in that category, while the Bucs are third. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is tied for third in the NFL with his nine sacks, only a half-sack off the league lead.