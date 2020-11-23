“We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers,” the Ravens said in a written statement.

Depending on the number of positive test results and the number of players and coaches placed on five-day quarantines as high-risk close contacts to those who tested positive, the Ravens could face competitive issues for their Thanksgiving night game against the Steelers, if it indeed is played as scheduled.

AD

AD

The NFL also could consider a postponement of the game to later in the Week 12 schedule, depending upon the scope of the Ravens’ coronavirus issues. If the game could not be played Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, the league would face a decision about potentially adding an 18th week to the 17-week regular season.

The Ravens did not specify how many members of the organization tested positive. Players, coaches and certain team staffers are tested daily under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The positive test results came from the game-day testing conducted Sunday before the Ravens played the Tennessee Titans in Baltimore. The Athletic reported that as many as four members of the Ravens organization tested positive and that number included a mix of players and staffers.

The NFL has kept games on schedule after a small number of positive test results on a team. The league has had few disruptions to its schedule since enacting a protocol modification last month by which those identified as high-risk close contacts are placed on mandatory five-day quarantines.

AD

AD

The NFL completes Week 11 of its regular season with Monday night’s Rams-Buccaneers game in Tampa. The league has had one outbreak on a team, when 24 members of the Titans organization tested positive in late September and early October. That contributed to a series of games being rescheduled in Weeks 4 and 5. The Titans played a rare Tuesday night game. But the NFL has made minimal scheduling changes since Week 5.

League leaders have said they would add a Week 18 to the schedule only if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week framework. That would come into play if the Ravens-Steelers game cannot be played by early next week, since both teams already have had their bye weeks. NFL owners also ratified a proposal by the competition committee to add two teams to the playoff field, increasing it from 14 to 16, if the regular season is cut short by the pandemic.

NFL officials have said they know their task will only get more difficult in trying to complete the season, with caseloads spiking nationally and the holidays at hand. The league has made its intensive protocols applicable to all teams at all times for the remainder of the season. Those enhanced protocols, with increased mask-wearing requirements and bolstered distancing measures, previously had applied only to those teams with positive cases and those exposed to the virus.

AD

AD

The NFL has said it has seen no evidence of on-field transmission of the virus from player to player or team to team during games.