The team isn’t where Rivera needs it to be — “not even close,” he said — but coming into the office “didn’t feel as bad as it had in the past.”

“Losing, it sucks, to be honest,” the coach said. “Sometimes, it’s just miserable. But … thinking about the progress we’re making, the development that’s happening, the growth that you see …” He paused. “I’m optimistic about the direction that we’re headed.”

The emotional lift came just as the NFC East race opened as wide as it has all year. Philadelphia tops the disastrous division at 3-6-1, while the other three squads sit bunched right below at 3-7. Washington’s odds are still long — Football Outsiders and FiveThirtyEight give them the worst chance of the division’s four teams of winning the title — but this is a surreal, improbable season. Washington can seize the lead, at least for a few days, with a win at Dallas on Thanksgiving.

The continued push for the division is controversial. Some fans and experts believe it would be better for the team’s long-term outlook to finish with a poor record to get a better draft pick — a front office-focused approach popularized over the last decade by baseball’s Houston Astros and basketball’s Philadelphia 76ers. Those people believe wins now are empty calories. Washington needs a franchise quarterback to have any hope in the future, and each victory worsens its chances at drafting the right one.

Rivera gives that argument little credence. He believes participating in the division race serves a larger purpose, that it allows this young roster the chance to learn how to win. He believes instilling a winning mind-set will help build the sustainable culture he preached about all offseason. Long term, the thinking goes, culture is a better bedrock for a rebuild than a hypothetical prospect.

The risk in that approach is apparent — the number of teams with three or four wins means one victory could push Washington from the fifth pick, its current position, to the low teens — but there is precedent. Last year, in year one of a rebuild, the Miami Dolphins won five of their last nine games and still drafted their franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Now, they sit one game out of the AFC’s final playoff spot.

Optimism from players, as well as Rivera, is fueled by the NFC East’s hot mess. The first-place Eagles are still the betting favorite, but the team is reeling. Their flaws — turnovers, sacks, a poor third-down conversion rate — seem systemic, and Carson Wentz’s regression to one of the league’s worst quarterbacks typifies the team’s struggles. Coach Doug Pederson dismissed the idea the team could go to backup Jalen Hurts, saying a switch would “send the wrong message to the football team that the season’s over.”

Dallas is staggering back. Andy Dalton, the veteran who took over for Dak Prescott after his season-ending ankle injury, returned from the concussion suffered in a Week 7 loss to Washington to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He oversees an offense loaded with weapons, and the Cowboys’ defense has improved from one of the league’s worst in recent memory to a below-average unit.

“We are right there to go win the division,” star running back Ezekiel Elliott told reporters.

The Giants are surging. They have three wins in their last five games, and Football Outsiders pegged them as the new favorite. The defense and quarterback Daniel Jones have improved, though the team still needs to prove it can beat someone outside the division. They’ll have a good chance to do so on Sunday against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals.

To capture the NFC East crown, most models predict this is a race to six wins. Quarterback Alex Smith believes in Rivera’s vision.

“We understand what the division is this year,” he said, diplomatically. “But for us, [we’re] not getting caught up in all that. We really need to live week to week. That's it.”

Washington must navigate a short week with a young team and overcome history. Dallas has the best winning percentage all-time on Thanksgiving among any team with 10 or more games (. 608), and it’s 8-1 against Washington alone.

But the team has a plan. On Monday, the players lifted, jogged, walked through, underwent treatment for injuries and conducted virtual meetings as they remain in the NFL’s intensive protocols. On Tuesday, Rivera said they’ll practice at a faster pace without pads and cram as much of the game plan as possible. On Wednesday, they’ll fly to Dallas, and on Thursday, the game will kick off at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the team will lean on its few veterans, including Smith and Ryan Kerrigan. The defensive end said he advised the young players to start their usual Monday recovery on Sunday night. They need to compress their weeks into hours to get their bodies ready.

“You’re going to wake up Thursday and be like, ‘Wow, we’re doing this again right now,’” Kerrigan said. “So, the better you can make yourself feel physically, the better chance you’re going to have to succeed.”

Later, Kerrigan added: “As weird as that is to say, at 3-7, we’re very much still in it. Hopefully we can make it happen down the stretch here.”