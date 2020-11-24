Capital One Arena has been rescheduled to host in 2024, marking the third time the ACC tournament is to appear in the District. Most recently it came to D.C. in 2016, also at Capital One Arena.
“The ACC men’s basketball tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”
Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC men’s basketball tournament 27 times, more than any other venue in the rotation has includes Barclays Center in Brooklyn next season. The tournament will be held in Greensboro the following year before coming back to the District.
The ACC tournament has been played in eight cities and a dozen arenas since the first event in 1954. Since the turn of this century, the event has been held in cities with an ACC footprint, including four times in Charlotte, three in Atlanta and once in Tampa.
Florida State is the reigning ACC tournament champion after the conference awarded it the title when the tournament was canceled last season. The Seminoles finished first in the ACC during the regular season, securing the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament.
Duke won the most recent ACC tournament that was fully contested in 2019.
The women’s basketball tournament will also be played in Greensboro from March 3-7.
