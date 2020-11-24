The Ravens, who returned to conducting team operations remotely Tuesday, placed linebacker Pernell McPhee on their covid-19 reserve list. That list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those determined through contact tracing to have been exposed to it. Through a spokesman, the Ravens declined to specify how many members of the organization have tested positive this week.

“With the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority, the Baltimore Ravens have determined that all further team activities will be conducted virtually today,” the team said in a statement earlier Tuesday.

The Ravens also said they were canceling all media availability for players and coaches Tuesday because of “the condensed schedule and preparation for the Steelers game.”

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed in a video news conference Monday that running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins had tested positive. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was placed in quarantine for five days, as required by NFL protocols, after being identified as a high-risk close contact, Harbaugh said.

After closing their team facility Monday morning, the Ravens reopened it Monday afternoon and were planning to conduct a walk-through later in the day, Harbaugh said. The Ravens held team meetings remotely Monday, according to Harbaugh.

There were reports that two staff members also were positive in the test results returned Monday from Sunday’s game-day testing. The Ravens lost in overtime that day to the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Titans had the most extensive coronavirus outbreak on a team this season when 24 members of the organization tested positive in late September and early October.

The NFL has not rescheduled a game since it preemptively moved the Las Vegas Raiders-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game out of the Week 7 Sunday night time slot Oct. 25. Prior to that, there had been no rescheduling since Week 5. The NFL has not canceled any games this season.

If there are further coronavirus-related issues with the Ravens and the NFL decides to reschedule Thursday’s game, it could try to play it Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. The more challenging scheduling issue would occur if the game cannot be played by then. The Ravens (6-4) and Steelers (10-0) have had their bye weeks, so the NFL could not move the game to later in the regular season without adding an 18th week. League leaders have said they would add a Week 18 if all games cannot be played within the standard 17-week framework.