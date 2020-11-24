The cachet of that trophy combined with a litany of other achievements has pushed No. 4 Virginia into the conversation with other blue bloods, according to several college basketball analysts, where the expectation is to contend regularly for an NCAA title.

“Not that you’re going to win one every year, because nobody does that,” said Jay Bilas, ESPN’s lead men’s college basketball analyst. “But everybody knows you can, and so you’re just thought of in a different category, and that may be right or wrong.

“I don’t know what that is about our sports culture that does that, but once you do that, you’re up on a higher shelf in the game.”

Bilas cited the example of Duke, where he started for most of four seasons, including in 1985-86 when Coach Mike Krzyzewski reached his first NCAA tournament final. The Blue Devils subsequently advanced to the Final Four three more times before winning the school’s first national championship in 1991.

Virginia had not come nearly that close to an NCAA title under Bennett before 2019, but he had rebooted the program to national prominence thanks to finishing first in the ACC during the regular season four times and winning the conference tournament in 2014 and 2018.

The deepest the Cavaliers had advanced in the NCAA tournament since Bennett arrived in Charlottesville in 2009 was the regional final four years ago, losing to Syracuse, 68-62, in an infamous second-half collapse in which Virginia, a No. 1 seed, failed to protect a 15-point lead with nine and half minutes to play.

A win in overtime against Texas Tech, 85-77, in the NCAA tournament final in 2019 since has served to alter drastically the perception of Virginia, which this season features several starters with a championship ring in addition to one high profile transfer and several notable freshmen.

“I think when you get over the hump and win one like that, it puts a spotlight on all your other accomplishments,” Bilas said. “When you get the Final Four or win ACC championships, or whatever league you’re in, at first everybody appreciates it and loves it, but then it becomes, ‘Well, but you haven’t done the next thing.’ ”

For the Cavaliers, the assignment becomes winning another national championship that would vault them into the company of some of the sport’s most storied programs, including Duke, North Carolina and Villanova, each of which has won at least two titles since 2000.

The journey begins with a game against Towson in a Thanksgiving tournament at Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville, Conn. The arena is hosting 45 games over 11 days in a controlled environment dubbed “Bubbleville,” mimicking the NBA’s bubble in Orlando.

The Cavaliers originally were to face Maine in the opener until Towson became a replacement opponent Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia is part of the first wave of games and also was scheduled to play Florida, a two-time national champion, Friday until the Gators athletic department released a statement announcing the school is pausing its men’s basketball program because of an outbreak.

The official schedule on Virginia’s website has an opponent to be announced for Friday, but according to reports, San Francisco is in negotiations to play the Cavaliers in place of Florida.

“Look out for them this year because I think they’re piecing together one of their perfect mixes,” said Luke Hancock, an ACC Network analyst who won a national championship with Louisville in 2013. “Where it’s older guys and young talent, young pieces to the puzzle.”

The undisputed leader on the court is junior point guard Kihei Clark, who famously scrambled to collect a loose ball and delivered the pass to Mamadi Diakite for the game-tying jumper at the buzzer in the 2019 NCAA tournament region final against Purdue.

The Cavaliers went on to win in overtime, 80-75, to secure their first berth in the Final Four since 1984.

Also on the national championship team was center Jay Huff, a projected starter this season who started 18 of 30 games in 2019-20. The redshirt senior averaged career highs in points (8.5), rebounds (6.2) and blocks (2.0) as Virginia closed by winning eight in a row and 11 of 12 before the pandemic scrapped the season.

Significant additions this season include Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who sat out last season, and highly regarded freshman Jabri Abdur-Rahim, the 2018-19 Gatorade New Jersey state player of the year and son of former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“I think Virginia winning the national championship, and this year they’ll be one of the favorites, of course, more recruits are going to want to come to that school,” said Carlos Boozer, an ACC Network analyst who played at Duke, winning a national championship in 2001, “and play for Tony Bennett.”