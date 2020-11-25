This is the first coronavirus-related change to the NFL schedule since the league preemptively moved the Raiders-Buccaneers game out of the Sunday night time slot in Week 7. That game was played earlier the same day. The NFL rescheduled a series of games in Weeks 4 and 5. It has not canceled any games entirely.
Some within the Steelers organization did not take the NFL’s decision well.
“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh,” Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter.
The NFL has said its decisions about postponements are medical decisions, not decisions about competitive issues and a team possibly having to play with a depleted roster.