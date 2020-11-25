There are a few reasons the Cowboys dominate on Thanksgiving. The first is schematic. The Cowboys get to play at home on a short week every year, a significant advantage illustrated by the fact that, per Sportradar, home teams are 130-94 on Thursdays since 2000. The second is mental. Playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving has a mystique to it, like Gillette Stadium in the playoffs or Lambeau Field in the snow. Washington Coach Ron Rivera remembers watching the games on TV as a kid.

“[The tradition is] part of it,” he said. “Think about it: You’re home. You’re playing relatively early. You still know that, when you’re done, you still have a chance to go home and have Thanksgiving dinner. Whereas typically the opponent has to … get on an airplane at 1 in the morning, and they’re wondering if they’ll have any turkey left over.”

For players and coaches, the game’s magnitude will be hard to ignore. This is a rare nationally televised appearance for Washington, and the spotlight shines on a rebuilding team struggling to stay consistent while trying to improve its 1-8 Thanksgiving record against Dallas. Defensive end Chase Young noted the size of the stage by pointing out that even NBA superstar and noted Cowboys fan LeBron James will watch.

“Everyone’s going to be watching,” Young said. “It’s time to get that money.”

The short week has challenged a young roster to prepare itself in a hurry. Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan encouraged teammates to move up their normal Monday recovery routine to Sunday night after that day’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and the coaches have used the practice schedule to rest their players and focus on installing the game plan. On Tuesday, Washington walked through practice, and on Wednesday, the team will fly to Dallas.

In Thursday’s matchup, the focus will sharpen on the promise and pitfalls Washington has dealt with all season. Can it avoid a slow start, drive-killing mistakes on offense or big-play breakdowns on defense? Can it maintain a strong pass rush, a complementary running game and serviceable production from the linebackers?

Rivera acknowledged the mystique of the Cowboys on Thanksgiving but isn’t too worried about it. He knows playing well is what matters most because, in 2015, the previous time he was in this spot, his Carolina Panthers crushed the Cowboys, 33-14.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “the better team is going to win.”

Four key Washington players with ankle injuries took positive steps at practice Tuesday. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was a limited participant, and running back Antonio Gibson was a full one after not practicing Monday.

Left tackle Cornelius Lucas looked more mobile during Tuesday’s stretch period than he has since hurting his ankle in Week 10. But for the portion of practice open to the media, Morgan Moses again took all of the snaps at left tackle, with David Sharpe filling in at right tackle. The Moses-Sharpe tandem held up well Sunday, and it might need to again Thursday.

Free safety Deshazor Everett looked agile in drills open to the media. He hadn’t participated in practice in the past two weeks, but Tuesday he seemed to have no discomfort while backpedaling. Everett’s return would boost the secondary, which had turned to Troy Apke in recent weeks.

Washington’s plan at linebacker remains unclear. Rivera has often expressed disappointment in the unit’s indecisiveness and gap integrity, and he took substantive action for the first time Sunday, when the defense shifted away from the pairing of Jon Bostic in the middle and Cole Holcomb on the outside. Instead, Bostic and Holcomb alternated in the middle, while Thomas Davis Sr., Kevin Pierre-Louis and Holcomb rotated outside. That platoon could continue Thursday.

“We’re going to play different combinations of guys,” Rivera said after the Bengals game. “We’re going to try to get these guys to understand that this is how we want it done.”

Dallas canceled practice Tuesday after Markus Paul, its strength and conditioning coach, was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency. Rivera began his news conference Tuesday by sending “thoughts and prayers” to Paul, with whom he played on the Chicago Bears from 1989 to 1992. The Cowboys were scheduled to have an hour-long practice Wednesday. It’s unclear how the team will proceed.

For Rivera, the NFC East cluster means full steam ahead. Washington will try to power through the dogpile — all four teams in the division have just three wins — starting Thursday. A win over the Cowboys would move the team into first place for at least a few days. Dallas is a three-point favorite, though, and several statistical models give Washington the worst odds to win the division.

One glimmer of hope for Washington is its schedule. The team has a mediocre strength of schedule by opponent winning percentage (.516), just like the New York Giants (.525), while the first-place Philadelphia Eagles (.567) have the league’s fifth-hardest slate. But the Cowboys (.367) have the NFL’s second-easiest schedule, in large part because they’re the only team with three NFC East games left.

That’s one of the reasons Thursday’s game is so important. Washington must win to prevent the Cowboys from taking a small but significant lead in the division.

Week Week Washington Philadelphia New York Dallas 12 12 at Dallas Seattle at Cincinnati Washington 13 13 at Pittsburgh at Green Bay at Seattle at Baltimore 14 14 at San Francisco New Orleans Arizona at Cincinnati 15 15 Seattle at Arizona Cleveland San Francisco 16 16 Carolina at Dallas at Baltimore Philadelphia 17 17 at Philadelphia Washington Dallas at New York

Injury report: Other than the four ankles, Washington’s most important injury is to kicker Dustin Hopkins. He has been battling a right groin ailment since at least Week 10, when he first appeared on the injury report. Hopkins has struggled this season and missed his seventh kick of the year Sunday.

Defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee) was still limited after sitting out Sunday. Cornerback Danny Johnson (knee), linebacker Jared Norris (hamstring) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) were full participants. If Inman returns, it would be his first game since Week 7 at the Giants.

Washington Washington Injury Tuesday practice Dustin Hopkins, K Dustin Hopkins, K Right groin Did not participate Terry McLaurin, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Ankle Limited participant Ryan Anderson, DE Ryan Anderson, DE Knee Limited participant Deshazor Everett, FS Deshazor Everett, FS Ankle Limited participant Cornelius Lucas, LT Cornelius Lucas, LT Ankle Limited participant Antonio Gibson, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Ankle Full participant Danny Johnson, CB Danny Johnson, CB Knee Full participant Jared Norris, LB Jared Norris, LB Hamstring Full participant Dontrelle Inman, WR Dontrelle Inman, WR Hamstring Full participant

For the Cowboys, starting cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (back) are the most significant injuries to watch. Both were limited participants in Tuesday’s practice, as was backup tight end Blake Bell (back).

The three others on the injury report — running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), tackle Brandon Knight (knee) and linebacker Joe Thomas (wrist) — were full participants.

Dallas Dallas Injury Tuesday practice Anthony Brown, CB Anthony Brown, CB Ribs Limited participant Blake Bell, TE Blake Bell, TE Back Limited participant Greg Zuerlein, K Greg Zuerlein, K Back Limited participant Ezekiel Elliott, RB Ezekiel Elliott, RB Hamstring Full participant Brandon Knight, T Brandon Knight, T Knee Full participant Joe Thomas, LB Joe Thomas, LB Wrist Full participant