That play was months in the making. Talbert transferred from McKinley Tech before the season to improve his chances of playing in the Turkey Bowl. Without the sequence, Talbert doesn’t know whether he would have played football at New Mexico State and in the Arena Football League or become a personal trainer.

AD

“It’s one of the things that made me who I am,” said Talbert, 41. “I had a lot of confidence after that catch. I pretty much felt like I could do anything.”

AD

Life-changing moments in D.C.’s premier high school football game won’t occur this fall after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season. The D.C. public schools championship, which has been played on Thanksgiving morning for 50 years, was one of many long-standing traditions lost.

“That’s always been a very important part of the D.C. legacy and the public school legacy,” said Craig Jefferies, who won eight Turkey Bowls as Dunbar’s coach between 1996 and 2010. “That’s like a family reunion because everybody that follows high school football, they come.”

The D.C. Inter-High football championship, which featured the two best D.C. public schools, began in the 1950s. It was played a week before Thanksgiving’s city championship game between D.C.’s best public and Catholic school. That Thanksgiving tradition ended in 1962, when a riot erupted on RFK Stadium’s field between St. John’s fans, most of them White, and Eastern fans, most of them Black.

AD

AD

D.C. public schools began playing its championship on Thanksgiving and named it the Turkey Bowl in 1969, when Coolidge topped McKinley Tech. Games have been played at RFK Stadium and Howard University, but Eastern in Northeast Washington has been the primary location. It accommodates roughly 6,000 spectators, and most years it welcomes more than 4,000.

“It’s become a historically, predominantly African American classic,” said Bruce Bradford, 71, who said he has attended every Turkey Bowl. “It has a lot of vintage to it in that it comes around the holiday season. There’s a big gap in Thanksgiving not having a Turkey Bowl to go to.”

Until 2013, the Turkey Bowl featured a champion from the East and West divisions of its league. Now the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association is split into an upper division (Stars) and a lower division (Stripes). The Stripes division’s championship, called the Gravy Bowl, is played the weekend before Thanksgiving. But the Turkey Bowl is still the prime event between the District’s best public school teams, and D.C. residents learn about it at an early age.

AD

AD

Dwayne Foster’s family followed the same routine every Thanksgiving. They would eat oatmeal for breakfast, grab hot chocolate on the way to the Turkey Bowl and park their brown station wagon on 17th Street NE. They would try to arrive early so they could sit in front of Eastern’s press box. Five years ago, Foster became D.C. Public Schools’ executive director of athletics, a role in which he helps organize the Turkey Bowl.

With many coaches and players growing up around the game, playing in the Turkey Bowl becomes a dream. Coaches said turkey tastes better the evening after a Turkey Bowl win, and one of the best feelings is picking up a newspaper with a game recap the next morning. But a loss can be painful.

After Dunbar fell in the 2002 Turkey Bowl, Jefferies returned to his Northwest Washington home and prayed. He was so discouraged by his first loss in five years in the Turkey Bowl that he wasn’t sure he wanted to continue coaching high school football. The only sign Jefferies said kept him motivated was God telling him to win another title.

AD

AD

Jefferies, who attended Dunbar in the mid-1970s, regretted having not played in the Turkey Bowl. Stepping on the field leaves lifelong memories for players.

While playing for Theodore Roosevelt in 1976, Burnell Irby only took the field in the final minutes of his team’s 14-8 win in the Turkey Bowl. It’s still one of his fondest memories, even after later coaching in D.C. for 26 years.

Last year, Irby’s father, also named Burnell, died after having cancer. Many of Irby’s teammates from that 1976 team attended the funeral.

“You get to high school, and your first team wins a championship,” said Irby, 60. “It’s a big part of your life.”

D.C. coaches and players said the game features a homecoming atmosphere. They watch in their letter jackets and reminisce (and brag) about their performances. The only time many people see former teammates and coaches is at the Turkey Bowl, where the smell of grilled half-smokes consumes the air. Part of the allure is that it’s the only game in the D.C. area on Thanksgiving.

“To know that we are in a game and this is the only thing going on in D.C. at 11 o’clock in the morning,” said Coach Greg Fuller, whose H.D. Woodson program has a league-best 16 titles, “that’s a great feeling.”

AD

AD

There’s plenty of debate about which Turkey Bowl is the best. In addition to the 1996 game, the 2006 bout, which featured multiple Division I recruits, is often mentioned. Ballou and Dunbar traded the lead four times before Ballou running back Dwan Thornton, on fourth down, stretched past the goal line with less than two minutes remaining to give the Knights a 34-33 win.

Other games have held sentimental value. Last season, for example, Dunbar won the Turkey Bowl in honor of a late teammate who was shot four months earlier.

The banter about past performances stalled this year. But for players and coaches who have won the Turkey Bowl, those memories follow them everywhere. Talbert moved to Maryland and started a family, but people still call him to talk about his catch. Without social media in 1996, details of the play may change by word-of-mouth, but he figures the catch will be discussed in high school bleachers for decades.