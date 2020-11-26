Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Cowboys -3
Cowboys go back on top, 10-7, on 54-yard touchdown catch by Amari Cooper
One play after Washington appeared to have running back Tony Pollard stopped for a loss on third-and-short, Andy Dalton connected Amari Cooper for a 54-yard touchdown. Cooper, who burned Washington for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns when these teams last played on Thanksgiving in 2018, beat cornerback Ronald Darby on the play. (Dallas 10, Washington 7, 14:08 left in the second quarter)
Washington takes 7-3 lead on Antonio Gibson’s touchdown run
Washington took the lead on its second possession with a five-yard touchdown run by rookie Antonio Gibson to cap an impressive 12-play drive. The big play on the march was a 28-yard pass from tight end Logan Thomas, who played quarterback at Virginia Tech, to wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a trick play. Washington also benefited from defensive holding and illegal contact penalties that resulted in automatic first downs before Gibson scored his ninth touchdown of the year.
Dallas’s offense will be shorthanded when it returns to the field. Cowboys right tackle Zack Martin has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, while left tackle Cam Erving is questionable to return. (Washington 7, Dallas 3, 1:37 left in the first quarter)
Cowboys take 3-0 lead in the first quarter, suffer two injuries on the offensive line
Greg Zuerlein capped the Cowboys’ first possession with a 33-yard field goal to give Dallas the early lead. Chase Young tackled Ezekiel Elliott for a loss on the march, but Dallas picked up a couple of key first downs on a scramble by Andy Dalton on third-and-long and a 25-yard completion to Amari Cooper.
Dallas left tackle Cameron Erving was injured on the drive and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. all-pro right tackle Zack Martin, who missed the Cowboys’ first meeting with Washington, hobbled off the field after appearing to injure his left knee later in the drive. (Dallas 3, Washington, 8:30 left in the first quarter)
Washington goes three-and-out to start the game
The Cowboys won the toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. For the 11th time in 11 games this season, Washington failed to score on its opening possession, going three-and-out, with Alex Smith taking a sack on third-and-seven. With Cornelius Lucas out for the second straight game, Morgan Moses is starting at left tackle for Washington, with David Sharpe at right tackle. (Washington 0, Dallas 0, 13:08 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: The Cowboys have dominated Washington on Thanksgiving
Get caught up with some of this week's biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
What to watch for when Washington visits the Cowboys
Washington and Dallas meet for the 10th time on Thanksgiving, with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the NFC East, at least until Sunday. Washington is looking to complete a season sweep of the Cowboys for the first time since 2012, which was also the only year the burgundy and gold defeated Dallas on Turkey Day.
Washington eclipsed 100 yards rushing as a team for only the third time this season in Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and now gets to face the NFL’s 31st-ranked rushing defense, which is allowing more than 150 yards on the ground per game. Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who scored his eighth touchdown of the season against the Bengals, had a career-high 128 yards rushing on 20 carries in Washington’s 25-3 rout of the Cowboys in October at FedEx Field.
Alex Smith could be primed for a big day as well, as Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 24 passing touchdowns this season.
Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of the teams’s first meeting after taking an illegal hit from linebacker Jon Bostic and missed Dallas’s next two games. He returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Vikings, throwing for 203 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to a comeback win. After Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci were sacked a combined six times against Washington in October, look for Dallas to lean more heavily on running back Ezekiel Elliott, who managed only 45 yards on 12 carries in that game.
Washington owner Daniel Snyder and his wife, Tanya, and Washington team president Jason Wright did not make the trip to Thursday’s game after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Cowboys are mourning the loss of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, who died Wednesday, one day after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s facility.