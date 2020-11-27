Ohio State’s athletics department confirmed “an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus,” but the number does not meet the Big Ten threshold required for canceling a game. The program recorded an almost 0 percent positivity rate since Aug. 11, according to Friday’s release.

“I have spoken with Coach Day, and he is doing well physically,” Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I feel terrible for Coach and for the members of the program who have been diagnosed with a positive test. Coach Day and this team have been true leaders in handling things so well throughout this pandemic. Our team wants to play this game, and we’re going to do everything we can to help make this happen. All of the decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes and staff members will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

The Buckeyes will not fly to Illinois Friday night but will wait until 8 a.m. Saturday, pending the results of additional tests administered Friday. The game is set for a noon kickoff.

The absence of Saban and Day means the No. 1 and No. 4 programs, respectively, will be without their head coaches when they take the field Saturday. The Pac-12, which was the last Power Five conference to begin football this season, has seen three head coaches test positive for the coronavirus: Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, UCLA’s Chip Kelly and Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin. Head coach Michael Locksley was among those in the Maryland program who tested positive as an outbreak caused the Terrapins to cancel their last two matchups.

The deeper the college football schedule gets into fall, the more it becomes affected by coronavirus cases. More than 40 games have been postponed or canceled because of the virus over the last three weeks.