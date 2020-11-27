If the Ravens-Steelers game is played Tuesday, the NFL announced, the Ravens’ following game against the Dallas Cowboys in Baltimore would be pushed back from Thursday until the following Monday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a written statement.

This would be the second Tuesday game this season for the NFL. The league had the Tennessee Titans play a Tuesday game in October because of an outbreak on the Titans. That was only the second Tuesday NFL game in 74 years.

The Ravens-Steelers game originally was scheduled for Thanksgiving night. The league announced Wednesday the game was being delayed until Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Now, with the outbreak on the Ravens continuing unabated, the game has been pushed back a second time.

Approximately a dozen Ravens players, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and at least seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. Positive test results for four Ravens players were returned late Thursday, according to a person familiar with the results. The positive test by Jackson, the NFL’s reigning MVP, was confirmed by another person close to the situation.

The Steelers, the NFL’s only unbeaten team, announced earlier they were canceling Friday’s practice while they awaited the league’s decision on the game.

If the game cannot be played Tuesday, the NFL might be forced to add a Week 18 to its regular season. The Ravens-Steelers game otherwise cannot be rescheduled for later in the season, since both teams already have had their bye weeks. League leaders have said they would add an 18th week if all games cannot be played within the current 17-week framework.