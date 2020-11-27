“When I came back a little bit later, they were all asleep,” he said. “They were pretty worn out. It was really cool. Believe me, that’s very gratifying is to see the guys [celebrate] after. They earned it.”

Hours later, during his Friday news conference, Rivera seemed buoyed by the afterglow of his biggest win in Washington. But he remained measured in assessing the team, praising the progress of players and coaches while pointing out areas they still need to improve. He stopped short of trumpeting the team’s arrival atop the NFC East — it leads the division at 4-7 — and instead framed the Thanksgiving thumping as an early checkpoint in a larger journey.

The team doesn’t have an identity yet, Rivera said. He believes that, while it has proven resilient, able to bounce back from poor first halves, “we’re still learning us.” He wants the team to “not have to take a few punches” before it responds, a lesson applicable to several losses earlier this year, including to the Detroit Lions. He will know the team has an identity when it becomes commonplace to “take a game from the very, very beginning to the very end.”

“I’ve been a part of teams where, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle, just dominate,” he said. “That’s what I’d like to see us do.”

Several times this year, Rivera has emphasized, maybe even marveled at, the youth of this roster. He’s been surprised by some players — including safety Jeremy Reaves, who played his first defensive snaps of the year Thursday — and believes the pieces of a competitive team are starting to fall into place. But he has warned players to never get comfortable.

“I’ve been telling our guys that we see many things, but we only really remember things that we focus on,” Rivera said. “Our tendency is to focus on things that are interesting and make them important. The thing that we have to do is focus on really what is important, and that is [that] we have a heck of a matchup against Pittsburgh coming up really soon.”

The stretch run of the season is a double-edged sword. If Washington wins, its draft position worsens for the franchise quarterback it needs; if it loses, the “sustainable, winning culture” Rivera prizes could prove further away than he hoped. For now, the best Rivera can do is stay on message because the team’s final five games present a significant challenge.

In 10 days, Washington must travel to face undefeated Pittsburgh, the league’s toughest defense. Then a trip to San Francisco before returning home for Seattle, led by Most Valuable Player candidate Russell Wilson, and Carolina, a rapidly improving unit with a dangerous offense under coordinator Joe Brady. The division could come down to Week 17 at Philadelphia, which trails Washington by a half-game and faces Seattle at home Sunday. But no one in the organization wants to look that far ahead.

It’s impossible to in a season staged during the coronavirus pandemic, the challenges of which are perhaps best illustrated by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Early on, the NFL changed the Steelers’ bye week as the league shifted the schedule amid an outbreak involving the Tennessee Titans. Now, the team is once again caught in limbo. Pittsburgh was supposed to face Baltimore on Thursday, but an outbreak on the Ravens forced the league to delay the game until Sunday. On Friday, Coach Mike Tomlin canceled team activities for the second straight day.

This lack of predictability unsettles Rivera, the son of an Army officer who spent the first 30 years of his life in rigid, disciplined structures.

“I hate it. I really do. I hate the uncertainty. I hate the disruption of the consistency of our daily routines,” Rivera said. He considered the challenges of leading a team through this time.