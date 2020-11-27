The Virginia men’s basketball team uncharacteristically withered on defense in the second half against San Francisco on Friday afternoon. Those breakdowns along with an inability to reclaim the scoring firepower from their season opener sent the fourth-ranked Cavaliers to a stunning 61-60 loss.

The upset was complete when Virginia’s Sam Hauser missed a jumper from the top of the key as the buzzer sounded.

The Dons used an 8-0 run, including consecutive three-pointers from Khalil Shabazz and Taavi Jurkatamm, late in the second half to move in front, 61-54, with 2:11 to play at the Homelight Classic at Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville, Conn.

Freshman Reece Beekman made a layup, junior point guard Kihei Clark sank a pair of free throws, and forward Justin McKoy added a field goal to draw the Cavaliers within the final margin before San Francisco’s Josh Kunen missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Virginia’s Jay Huff collected the rebound, and Hauser subsequently had a clean look that bounced off the rim.

Beekman and McKoy each had 11 for the Cavaliers, and Jamaree Bouyea led the Dons with 19 on 8-for-15 shooting, ending Virginia’s nine-game winning streak dating from last season.

