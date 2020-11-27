The Dons used an 8-0 run, including consecutive three-pointers from Khalil Shabazz and Taavi Jurkatamm, late in the second half to move in front, 61-54, with 2:11 to play at the Homelight Classic at Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville, Conn.
Freshman Reece Beekman made a layup, junior point guard Kihei Clark sank a pair of free throws, and forward Justin McKoy added a field goal to draw the Cavaliers within the final margin before San Francisco’s Josh Kunen missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Virginia’s Jay Huff collected the rebound, and Hauser subsequently had a clean look that bounced off the rim.
Beekman and McKoy each had 11 for the Cavaliers, and Jamaree Bouyea led the Dons with 19 on 8-for-15 shooting, ending Virginia’s nine-game winning streak dating from last season.
