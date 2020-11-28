The most pressing problem involved the Broncos, who were left without any quarterbacks eligible to play but remain scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints in a game Sunday, and the Ravens-Steelers game, which the league already has delayed from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night. But the largest-scale issue was the predicament of the 49ers, who might need to move their operations for practices and home games because of new restrictions imposed by Santa Clara County.

The Broncos were left scrambling when quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were sent home from the team’s practice facility Saturday. They were placed in five-day quarantines after being identified by the NFL as high-risk close contacts to fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. The quarantines were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who added that Lock, Rypien and Bortles were determined not to have been wearing masks during interactions with Driskel.

All four of those quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday and, as of Saturday night, the Broncos-Saints game remained on as scheduled. NFL officials have said they don’t postpone games over competitive issues while also warning teams that players must wear masks and follow protocols to reduce their chances of being identified as high-risk close contacts.

The Broncos don’t have another quarterback on their roster or practice squad, but their practice squad includes wide receiver Kendall Hinton, a quarterback during part of his collegiate career at Wake Forest. Running back Royce Freeman reportedly is the emergency quarterback on the roster, and the Broncos could use a wildcat formation at times Sunday with a direct snap to a running back.

The league and the 49ers, meanwhile, were planning contingencies for the team to practice and play home games elsewhere.

“We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive,” the 49ers said in a statement. “We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed.”

As part of the directives announced Saturday by Santa Clara County, contact sports at the professional, collegiate and youth levels are temporarily prohibited.

“All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the county said. “People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.”

Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County health officer, said in a statement: “I am gravely concerned by the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our county has doubled in just the past couple of weeks, and we are at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity very soon if current trends continue.”

The 49ers play Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams. Their next scheduled home game is Dec. 7, a Monday night, against the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers also have home games scheduled for Dec. 13 against the Washington Football Team and Jan. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL told teams Saturday that all team facilities are closed Monday and Tuesday because of rising coronavirus caseloads nationally and Thanksgiving gatherings. All teams’ operations on those days must be virtual. Teams playing games Monday and Tuesday are exempt, but that means the 49ers could need a new practice site by Wednesday.

The Ravens placed six more players on their covid-19 reserve list Saturday: linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive lineman Broderick Washington, cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young, and offensive linemen D.J. Fluker and Will Holden. Baltimore this week has placed 18 players on the list, which is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those determined through contact tracing to have been exposed to it. The Steelers placed running back James Conner on their covid-19 reserve list after he reportedly tested positive.