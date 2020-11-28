After a lackluster first half, with both offenses struggling, Indiana surged ahead as Tagovailoa’s afternoon unraveled. In the 27-11 loss, Maryland’s sophomore quarterback threw three interceptions, and during the second half, Tagovailoa only completed five passes and Indiana sacked him three times.

Tagovailoa is still a young player — and like the rest of the team, he entered this game off a long hiatus — but once his mistakes began, they continued to accumulate. Maryland’s offense was depleted against Indiana — missing two starting offensive linemen, Johnny Jordan and Marcus Minor; two of the top receivers, Rakim Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones; and the team’s lead running back, senior Jake Funk.

This patchwork crew of players, including some who hadn’t been included on Maryland’s depth chart this season, had to face a solid Indiana defense that has now forced more interceptions (16) than any team in the nation.

After transferring from Alabama this past offseason, Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down campaign. He excelled in the two wins before Maryland’s pause. But his debut against Northwestern featured mistakes and no sense of rhythm, and the trip to Bloomington resembled that outing.

Maryland missed its last two games against Ohio State and Michigan State after 23 players and seven staff members, including Coach Michael Locksley, tested positive for the coronavirus. Locksley’s isolation period ended Friday, so he traveled to this game after coaching virtually all week. Players, however, cannot play for 21 days after they test positive, so the Terps are still navigating an abundance of absences. Maryland does not release the names of which players are out because of the virus.

Maryland only trailed 7-3 at halftime, and the Terps’ defense, playing without four players who have started this season, managed to contain Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who only completed 6 of 19 passes before he had to leave the game with an injury.

Mistakes plagued the Terrapins and kept them from jumping to an early lead. Tagovailoa threw two interceptions from inside the 30-yard line. On the game’s opening series, the Terps executed an efficient drive, but sputtered once they neared the end zone. On third down, Tagovailoa overthrew wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., who was open in the end zone, forcing Maryland to attempt a 29-yard field goal, which Joseph Petrino missed.

Demus had another opportunity to score in the first quarter, but Tagovailoa missed his receiver who could have taken a couple steps into the end zone, and Indiana’s Tiawan Mullen reeled in the interception. On the following possession, Tagovailoa threw another interception, this time on a third-and-nine attempt from the 21-yard line. But after a 39-yard return, the Hoosiers’ Jaylin Williams fumbled and Demus recovered the ball. Even though Maryland gained a new set of downs from around midfield, the Terps offense still had to punt a few plays later.

After three of the Maryland’s first four drives reached at least the 25-yard line, the Terps had no points. Maryland struggled offensively through the rest of the first half, but eventually got on the board with a 38-yard field goal from Petrino during the second quarter. Demus scored a consolation touchdown late in the game on a 43-yard completion, and Tagovailoa converted the two-point attempt with a pass to Carlos Carriere.

Indiana’s offense improved after halftime, and the Hoosiers opened the second half with a 71-yard drive. They attempted to convert a fourth down with two yards to go and Maryland’s defense managed to stop Indiana’s Stevie Scott short of the marker. However, the Terps opened the following drive with an option play, and Indiana sacked Tagovailoa in the end zone for a safety.

When backup quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the game, he completed all five of his pass attempts with the Hoosiers’ win never in doubt.

With the early passing struggles, and Penix’s departure from the game, Indiana had to lean on its running game far more than it has at other times this season. Scott rushed for 80 yards with three touchdowns, including one just after Penix left the game and another while Tuttle guided the offense.