For the first time in 15 years, Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, will step into the boxing ring Saturday night for a prize fight. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr., has not fought in more than two and a half years.

Tyson, 54, is long past his glory years when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at 20, knocking out Trevor Berbick in the third round on Nov. 22, 1986, to claim the World Boxing Council belt.

Jones, 51, has been more active since his prime, though his last loss Dec. 12, 2015, left the former four-division champion virtually motionless after Enzo Maccarinelli landed a crushing right hand to the temple in the fourth round.

That chilling image sticks with Sugar Ray Leonard, the former five-division champion who is serving as the color analyst for Saturday’s pay-per-view bout.

“I’ve looked at Mike a couple times throwing punches with the bags, mitts and stuff. He’s dangerous,” Leonard said Friday in a telephone interview. “I understand everyone’s feelings because Roy is a lighter fighter, and [against Maccarinelli] he was knocked cold. That’s a concern. I mean, that’s always a concern.

“But I tell you what, he’s not going to be thinking that. Roy’s not going to be thinking that. If he sees an opening, he’s going to take it. He’s going to take advantage of it, and the same thing with Mike. If he sees an opening, this is what a heavyweight feels like, a real heavyweight.”

Leonard may have a better understanding than most as to the thought processes of Tyson and Jones heading into the main event. Leonard came out of retirement several times, most famously to face Marvin Hagler in 1987. Many boxing analysts at the time indicated they feared for Leonard’s well-being against the punishing middleweight.