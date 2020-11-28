Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) is a former four-division champion who at 51 last fought Feb. 8, 2018, beating Scott Sigmon in an unanimous 10-round decision in Pensacola, Fla.
What to know: Roy Jones Jr.
During his prime, Roy Jones Jr. was hailed as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in history, winning titles in four divisions and becoming the only boxer to start his professional career at light middleweight and win a heavyweight title.
He won the World Boxing Association heavyweight belt Nov. 8, 2003, beating Antonio Tarver in a majority decision four years after unifying the light heavyweight division by claiming the WBA, World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles.
Jones’s style at the peak of his career included superior hand speed and quickness combined with exceptional power, particularly when he fought at middleweight, and an ability to land punches from unexpected angles.
Jones also served as a boxing analyst for HBO before the cable network severed its long-standing ties with the sport in 2018.
What to know: Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson was once called the “Baddest Man on the Planet" for his highlight-reel knockouts, running through the heavyweight division to become the youngest champion in the division at 20 in 1986 and the unified champion the following year.
Even after his last fight 15 years ago in the District, Iron Mike remains perhaps the most recognized name in the sport, with a post-fight career that has included a one-man show on Broadway, a memorable cameo in “The Hangover" and a cartoon series called “Mike Tyson Mysteries” that is clearly not intended for younger audiences.
In workout clips before officially announcing he would be getting back in the ring, Tyson showed he still possesses the one-punch knockout power promoters are counting on to draw pay-per-view buys, even if the fight is scheduled for just eight rounds at two minutes each.
“One thing you don’t lose is power," said Sugar Ray Leonard, the former five-division champion who is serving as a color commentator for the fight.
What to know about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. tonight
There are provisions for the fight sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission agreed to by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. intended to mitigate serious injury, including an understanding that the fight will be stopped if Tyson or Jones suffers a cut and neither should be going for a knockout.
But a statement from Triller, the social media channel promoting the fight, indicated knockouts are in play.
There will be no in-person judges for the eight-round match for which the WBC created the Frontline belt. The WBC will have Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza and Chad Dawson, all former WBC champions, scoring the fight remotely.
Each round will be two minutes, one minute less than standard professional fights. Tyson and Jones will be wearing 12-ounce gloves, two ounces heavier than the mandated weight for fighters at least 147 pounds.
The result also will not count on the professional record of Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts), whose last fight took place in the District, or Jones (66-9, 47 KOs).
Mike Tyson, even at 54, still ‘dangerous,’ according to Sugar Ray Leonard
For the first time in 15 years, Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, will step into the boxing ring Saturday night for a prize fight. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr., has not fought in more than two and a half years.
Tyson, 54, is long past his glory years when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at 20, knocking out Trevor Berbick in the third round on Nov. 22, 1986, to claim the World Boxing Council belt.
Jones, 51, has been more active since his prime, though his last loss Dec. 12, 2015, left the former four-division champion virtually motionless after Enzo Maccarinelli landed a crushing right hand to the temple in the fourth round.
That chilling image sticks with Sugar Ray Leonard, the former five-division champion who is serving as the color analyst for Saturday’s pay-per-view bout.
“I’ve looked at Mike a couple times throwing punches with the bags, mitts and stuff. He’s dangerous,” Leonard said Friday in a telephone interview. “I understand everyone’s feelings because Roy is a lighter fighter, and [against Maccarinelli] he was knocked cold. That’s a concern. I mean, that’s always a concern.
“But I tell you what, he’s not going to be thinking that. Roy’s not going to be thinking that. If he sees an opening, he’s going to take it. He’s going to take advantage of it, and the same thing with Mike. If he sees an opening, this is what a heavyweight feels like, a real heavyweight.”
Leonard may have a better understanding than most as to the thought processes of Tyson and Jones heading into the main event. Leonard came out of retirement several times, most famously to face Marvin Hagler in 1987. Many boxing analysts at the time indicated they feared for Leonard’s well-being against the punishing middleweight.
“The majority of boxing aficionados wrote Roy off,” Leonard said. “But I know this through experience. We all have one last fight in us, one last fight. We do, and I kind of demonstrated that. When I got in the ring with Hagler, was I scared? Absolutely, yeah I was scared, but I was confident because I was in tremendous shape.”