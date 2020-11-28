The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) learned of the news after having arrived in Tallahassee on Friday night.

“It would be very difficult to understand, knowing that contact tracing is part of what’s happening now,” Mendenhall said Monday during a Zoom call with the media when asked about the possibility of the game being postponed with Virginia already in town. “I’m not a medical expert, but it would be a challenge to be there with your team and then to be sent home.”

It’s unclear when the game could be rescheduled. Virginia does not have an open Saturday for the rest of the regular season, with the Cavaliers scheduled to play Boston College next weekend and close with Virginia Tech.

The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) have an open date Dec. 12, the final Saturday of the regular season.

The ACC championship game is set for Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“We deeply regret that many Florida State and Virginia fans have already traveled to the game as well as Virginia’s team,” Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn said in statement. “We simply had no way of knowing we would not be playing until this morning. We made every effort to play, but we could not do so in a way that was safe for the players.”

Florida State had a second game in as many weeks called off amid the pandemic. Last week, the Seminoles were to face fourth-ranked Clemson until only hours before kickoff when medical staffs from both schools were unable to reach an agreement on player safety.

Later in the week, Tigers Coach Dabo Sweeney was critical of Florida State’s decision, saying the Seminoles were using a positive test within Clemson’s locker room as an excuse to avoid playing the two-time College Football Playoff champions.

Mendenhall suggested the ACC could consider using an independent third party to decide whether a game is safe to be played.

“When it comes down to the negotiations at the end, possibly like what happened with Clemson and Florida State, that certainly would have helped,” he said Monday. “It’s hard to predict all these things before the season starts. There’s something new almost every week.”

The Cavaliers have managed to avoid a major outbreak and been among a handful of schools in the ACC not to have a game postponed or canceled because of virus-related issues within their locker room.

Virginia has had several instances when it has learned either on game day or the day before kickoff its opponent would not be able to play amid an outbreak. Earlier this month, the Cavaliers’ game against Louisville was moved from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14 when the Cardinals reported an outbreak.

At the start of the season, Virginia’s opener against Virginia Tech that had been scheduled for Sept. 19 in Blacksburg, Va., was postponed until Dec. 12 when the Hokies at the time suspended football activities on the heels of a spike in cases within their locker room.

Other ACC programs that have had to reschedule games or pause football activities include Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and Notre Dame, which is a football-playing member of the conference only for this season, as well as Wake Forest.