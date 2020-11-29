His helmet singed, Grosjean walked with assistance to an ambulance and, according to Guenther Steiner of the Haas team, sustained minor burns on his hands, which likely occurred as he gripped the hot metal barrier and jumped over it, and ankles and likely suffered broken ribs.

“Romain is doing okay, I don’t want to make a medical comment but he had light burns on his hands and ankles,” he said (via Formula 1). “Obviously he’s shaken ... I want to thank the rescue crews who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job, it was scary.”

The crash was sobering for drivers, like Lewis Hamilton, who went on to victory when racing resumed.

“I’m so grateful Romain is safe. Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do,” he tweeted. “Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we’ve taken for Romain to walk away from that safely.”

Rescue and medical teams were at the driver’s side within seconds, and his injuries were likely further minimized by safety modifications, like the Halo device, to cars in the 26 years since the death of Aryton Senna.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

“When you see something like this the only thing you think is ‘I hope we get lucky,'" Steiner told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. “You don’t think how it happened or whatever.

“I would like to thank all the marshals. They did a fantastic job to get him away as quick as possible from the fire. It was amazing what they did.”

Steiner’s sentiment was echoed by former driver Dario Franchitti, who tweeted his thanks to safety pioneers like Jackie Stewart “and all the motor racing safety pioneers” and added, “Maximum respect to the marshals on the scene and the medical car team for diving straight in to help.”

The race was resumed after an obvious delay.

“We know motor sport and Formula One is dangerous. We get timely reminders about this and it really brings a horrible realization back to the motor sport community that it is a dangerous sport that all the drivers sign up to do and they are aware of it,” former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer said on the BBC broadcast. “But when you see things like this and you see one of your colleagues walking away from what could have been a life-threatening incident, it’s very difficult now for the drivers to get back in and have a normal race.”

Indy Car driver Pato O’Ward tweeted that he was “SO SO SO grateful” that Grosjean was all right and added:

“Today we witnessed a miracle.”