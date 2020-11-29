The Terps successfully orchestrated a 79-61 win at Xfinity Center, fueled by a dominant stretch that began after the visitors took a narrow lead with about nine minutes to go. In response, the Terps surged with a 21-0 run that offered a generous serving of reassurance that this team can take a worrisome circumstance and turn it into an assertive win.

During that decisive stretch, forward Donta Scott, a sophomore who has already embraced a more expansive offensive role this season, scored nine points en route to a career-high 17 off the bench. Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College, hit a clutch three-pointer early in that late run, and junior guard Eric Ayala nailed one a minute later. Ayala’s steal and score with a few minutes left in the game only added to the Terps’ command.

AD

AD

“I welcome a game like that when we're actually behind in the second half and have to gut it out, which was great to see our guys did it,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “It's going to help us down the road.”

Maryland took control of the game with confidence, aggression and poise. The Terps preformed like veterans and a cohesive group that knew how to respond in a moment of urgency. Maryland (3-0) paired the offensive burst with a formidable defensive effort that held the Mountaineers without a basket on 13 attempts through the final nine minutes of play.

Five players reached double figures for the Terps — Scott, Ayala (15 points), Hamilton (13), junior guard Aaron Wiggins (12) and senior guard Darryl Morsell (10). Maryland has now had at least four players reach that threshold in all three of its games to start the season, showcasing its ability to generate well-rounded offensive production.

AD

AD

“I feel like we really just trust each other and just trust our instincts,” Hamilton said, describing that group of five players who shared the court during the 21-0 run. “We all are really good players. We can really score. We all can really defend, so we’re just trusting our games, trusting each other out there and trusting what we were going to do. It turned out to really work.”

Coming off blowout wins over Old Dominion and Navy, Maryland shot 59.6 percent from the field and made 7 of 19 attempts from three-point range. After losing the two top scorers from last season, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith, the Terps have leaned more heavily on players such as Ayala, Wiggins and Morsell, who have each scored at least 10 points in the first three games.

“We’re a deep basketball team, and that helps,” Turgeon said. “I think we wear teams down a little bit.”

AD

AD

The Terps fell into a hole as large as nine points in the first half. Jalen Gibbs had an early outburst of scoring for Mount St. Mary’s, shooting 4 for 5 from three-point range and recording 12 points in less than 10 minutes to propel the Mountaineers ahead. Gibbs, a senior guard from Indian Head, Md., and North Point High, finished with 19 points, and Turgeon said after the game that the Maryland staff hadn’t expected Gibbs to shoot as well as he did.

Sophomore Chol Marial, a 7-foot-2 center, earned his first career start for Maryland, but he struggled in the opening minutes. After giving up two layups and picking up an early foul, Turgeon replaced him with senior Galin Smith fewer than three minutes into the game. Smith, a transfer from Alabama who played well in Friday’s game against Navy, joined the other four starters on the court at the beginning of the second half.

Turgeon has adjusted his starting frontcourt players in each of the first three games. Smith started alongside Hamilton in the opener against Old Dominion. Scott took the starting job ahead of Hamilton against Navy. Marial and Hamilton then played the first few minutes Sunday. Marial, who played only six minutes and finished with two points and no rebounds, was “always just a step behind,” Turgeon said.

AD

AD

When Smith ran into foul trouble, Turgeon opted for a smaller lineup with Hamilton and Scott, who both typically play the power forward position, on the floor together. Hamilton showed his versatility, hitting three shots from deep and also driving into the paint.

“It’s five guys that can dribble, pass and shoot it," Turgeon said of the Hamilton-Scott-Wiggins-Morsell-Ayala lineup, “and it’s a tough matchup for other teams.”

After Maryland fell into its nine-point deficit early in the game, Hakim Hart hit a three-pointer with 7:14 left in the first half to tie the score for the first time since the opening minute. The sophomore made another shot from deep less than a minute later to hand Maryland a long-awaited lead over the Mountaineers, who entered Sunday’s game ranked No. 261 out of 357 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings. In the final five minutes of the half, Ayala scored 10 points for the Terps, and Maryland held the Mountaineers to only one basket during that span to take a 41-32 advantage into halftime.

AD

AD

The Mountaineers cut the Terps’ lead to three points with 11:47 left in the game after Scott fouled Gibbs on a three-pointer and Gibbs hit his free throws. Damian Chong Qui hit a step-back three a couple of minutes later to tie the score again, forcing Turgeon to call a timeout. The Mountaineers took the lead on their next possession, but then Maryland began its emphatic response.

“It’s good to have situations like that. You’re up 25 all the time, it’s hard to keep guys motivated,” Turgeon said. “All of a sudden, you’re in a game — and we haven’t had it for eight months like that — it’s kind of fun, to be honest with you, to figure it out. Guys were terrific when their backs were against the wall.”