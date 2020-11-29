“You don’t play boxing,” Sugar Ray Leonard said in his analysis (via ESPN).
Appearances to the contrary, Robinson wrote on Instagram that he was fine after losing the quasi-celebrity bout to Paul, an actor, Internet personality and boxer.
“Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I’m okay. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me...it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”
Robinson, an 11-year NBA veteran who is 36, was immediately outclassed by Paul (2-0, two KO), who knocked him down in the first round and hit him above the ear. He hit him on the forehead in the second round, knocking him down. The third time, he was out.
“I don’t care about athletes or not, stop allowing guys who don’t know how to fight into ring!!” Teddy Atlas tweeted. “Paul has actually trained to fight. Awful. ... Why have a California Commission if they allow this??”
Robinson’s performance drew mockery from NBA types and others.
But others, like Atlas, took what they saw seriously.
