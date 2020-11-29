It’s even possible that the league expands this season’s playoffs beyond 14 teams if the coronavirus pandemic causes a rash of regular season games to be canceled, but for now, we’ll go with that number.

Week 12 itself has expanded by a day, now that a game with playoff implications has been moved to Tuesday after it was twice rescheduled. That’s when the Ravens are set to face the Steelers, provided Baltimore can contain a coronavirus outbreak among its players and staffers in time.

Here is where the postseason chases in the NFC and the AFC stand with Week 11 complete and a glance at what’s to come.

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .451): at Broncos, at Falcons, at Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings, at Panthers

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

Remaining schedule (.450): 49ers, at Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, at Seahawks, Cardinals

3. Green Bay Packers (7-3)

Remaining schedule (.460): Bears, Eagles, at Lions, Panthers, Titans, at Bears

4. Washington Football Team (4-7)

Remaining schedule (.559): at Steelers, at 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, at Eagles

5. Seattle Seahawks (7-3)

Remaining schedule (.352): at Eagles, Giants, Jets, at Washington, Rams, at 49ers

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4)

Remaining schedule (.451): Chiefs, Vikings, at Falcons, Lions, Falcons

7. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

Remaining schedule (.475): at Patriots, Rams, at Giants, Eagles, 49ers, at Rams

In the hunt:

Chicago Bears (5-5)

Remaining schedule (.435): at Packers, Lions, Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Packers

Hanging on: Minnesota Vikings (4-6), San Francisco 49ers (4-6)

Technically alive, but not happening: Carolina Panthers (4-7), Detroit Lions (4-7), Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

NFC East mess: Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1), New York Giants (3-7), Dallas Cowboys (3-8)

The NFC East gets its own category because all four teams have been almost equally awful — which is why each retains a shot of winning the division and getting the No. 4 seed. For now, that’s Washington thanks to its relatively robust two-game winning streak that includes a Thanksgiving rout of the Cowboys.

New Orleans did just fine in its first game without Drew Brees and took a one-game lead over the rest of the pack, including the Packers. If Green Bay can catch the Saints in the standings, it holds the tiebreaker after beating New Orleans in Week 3.

The Rams’ win over the Buccaneers on Monday night moved them to the No. 2 spot by virtue of a better conference record than the Packers. Tampa Bay’s hopes of winning its division were already shaky because it was swept by the Saints, but the Bucs still remain in good position to make the playoffs.

The Seahawks can’t be counted out in the race for the top seed because they have the NFL’s lowest-rated strength of schedule the rest of the way.

The Rams also appear well-positioned for at least a wild-card spot, given the ugliness in Chicago as well as Week 11 losses elsewhere in the NFC North by the Vikings and Lions.

AFC

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)

Remaining schedule (.549): Ravens, Washington, at Bills, at Bengals, Colts, at Browns

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

Remaining schedule (.508): at Buccaneers, Broncos, at Dolphins, at Saints, Falcons, Chargers

3. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Remaining schedule (.517): Chargers, at 49ers, Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, Dolphins

4. Indianapolis Colts (7-3)

Remaining schedule (.516): Titans, at Texans, at Raiders, Texans, at Steelers, Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

Remaining schedule (.484): at Colts, Browns, at Jaguars, Lions, at Packers, at Texans

6. Cleveland Browns (7-3)

Remaining schedule (.450): at Jaguars, at Titans, Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, Steelers

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-4)

Remaining schedule (.383): at Falcons, at Jets, Colts, Chargers, Dolphins, at Broncos

In the hunt:

Baltimore Ravens (6-4)

Remaining schedule (.434): at Steelers, Cowboys, at Browns, Jaguars, Giants, at Bengals

Miami Dolphins (6-4)

Remaining schedule (.475): at Jets, Bengals, Chiefs, Patriots, at Raiders, Bills

Hanging on: Denver Broncos (4-6), New England Patriots (4-6)

Technically alive, but not happening: Houston Texans (4-7), Los Angeles Chargers (3-7), Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9)

Eliminated: New York Jets (0-10)

The Steelers are not likely to go 16-0, with a Dec. 13 trip to Buffalo looking like a good spot for a blemish, but Pittsburgh should be able to hold serve for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Chiefs handled their business in Week 11, getting revenge in a rematch with the Raiders, who dealt Kansas City its only loss last month. To overtake the Steelers for the top seed, though, Patrick Mahomes and Co. not only need Pittsburgh to lose but ideally to do it at least once within the conference.

The Colts took command of the AFC South with a Week 10 win at Tennessee and can all but cement their divisional grip with a sweep when they meet again Sunday. The Titans won arguably Week 11′s most significant matchup in terms of the playoff race, besting the Ravens on the road.

The Raiders have a very manageable slate going forward but a Week 16 matchup with Miami could have major ramifications.