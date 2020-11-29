The Denver Broncos were left scrambling when quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were sent home from the team’s practice facility Saturday. They were placed in five-day quarantines after being identified by the NFL as high-risk close contacts to fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. The quarantines were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation and later by the Broncos in a written statement. All four of those quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos-Saints game remained on as scheduled, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning. League officials have said they don’t postpone games over competitive issues while also warning teams that players must wear masks and follow protocols to reduce their chances of being identified as high-risk close contacts.

The Broncos quarterbacks were not forthcoming when dealing with contact tracers while the NFL and NFL Players Association were investigating the case, according to a person familiar with the situation. They were classified as high-risk close contacts after new information surfaced Saturday, according to that person, who added that Lock, Rypien, Bortles and Driskel were in a meeting room together for a “significant length of time” without masks.