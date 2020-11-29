The AFC South is featured in the divisional matchup of the day — Indianapolis vs. Tennessee in an early game — while Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady is the quarterback matchup of the day at 4:25 p.m. Eastern time. Follow along for live updates from across the NFL.

What you need to know
November 29, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST
With QBs quarantined, Broncos set to go with practice-squad wide receiver

By Mark Maske

The Denver Broncos were left scrambling when quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were sent home from the team’s practice facility Saturday. They were placed in five-day quarantines after being identified by the NFL as high-risk close contacts to fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. The quarantines were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation and later by the Broncos in a written statement. All four of those quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos-Saints game remained on as scheduled, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning. League officials have said they don’t postpone games over competitive issues while also warning teams that players must wear masks and follow protocols to reduce their chances of being identified as high-risk close contacts.

The Broncos quarterbacks were not forthcoming when dealing with contact tracers while the NFL and NFL Players Association were investigating the case, according to a person familiar with the situation. They were classified as high-risk close contacts after new information surfaced Saturday, according to that person, who added that Lock, Rypien, Bortles and Driskel were in a meeting room together for a “significant length of time” without masks.

The Broncos don’t have another quarterback on their roster or practice squad. But their practice squad includes wide receiver Kendall Hinton, a quarterback during part of his collegiate career at Wake Forest. He is expected to be promoted from the practice squad to start Sunday at quarterback.

November 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST
All of Sunday’s NFL games are on as scheduled

By Mark Maske

All 12 NFL games Sunday will be played as scheduled after the latest round of daily coronavirus testing of players, coaches and team staff members, according to a person familiar with the league’s planning.

The go-ahead for Sunday’s games came after the NFL experienced increased coronavirus issues in recent days. The Ravens-Steelers game was postponed twice and now is scheduled for Tuesday night. All the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks were ruled ineligible for their game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints through one positive test and three quarantines. The San Francisco 49ers might be forced to relocate because of newly imposed county restrictions.

But the NFL still hopes to make it through this Week 12 without, still, having lost any games to cancellation this season and without, thus far, having to add a Week 18 to the regular season. The game in Pittsburgh remains, at this point, scheduled for Tuesday night even with ongoing coronavirus issues for both the Ravens and Steelers. It would be the second Tuesday game of this season after the NFL had one Tuesday game over a span of 74 years.