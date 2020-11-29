NFL Week 12: What you need to read
The latest: Live updates | What to watch Sunday | Pandemic ravages NFL during Week 12 | The Broncos still need a franchise QB, but Sunday they’ll settle for anyone who can pass | Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn | Ravens-Steelers game is delayed again, until Tuesday night | Tom Brady is still finding his footing with Tampa Bay | The Cowboys are reeling, and Mike McCarthy’s questionable coaching moves aren’t helping
Playoff picture: The latest details
Power rankings: Week 12 | 11 | 10 | 9 | 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 • Week 12 best bets
Columns: In competitive NFL playoff races, these five contenders have the most reason to worry | Even if it assembles the NFC East’s nicest shanty, Washington’s rebuild remains daunting | How to devalue a first-round quarterback, by the Washington Football Team
Read deeper...
• Aaron Rodgers looks capable of replicating twilight glory of Brees, Brady
• How Ron Rivera’s cancer experience inspired him to advocate for affordable health care
• Seahawks star DK Metcalf is impossible to miss. So how did the NFL miss on him?
• NFL postseason bubbles could be an option, but the league prefers to avoid them | NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why.
How to watch football smarter: Defensive fronts | Coverage schemes | Route concepts | Pass routes | Pass-blocking schemes | GapsShow More