Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers host Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: Mitchell Trubisky is back as the Bears’ starter at quarterback, as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak that has dropped their record to 5-5. They trail the first-place Packers, who are 7-3, by two games in the NFC North. The Packers are coming off an overtime loss last Sunday at Indianapolis.
November 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Sunday night’s Bears-Packers game

By Mark Maske

The Bears return from their bye week and Mitchell Trubisky is back as their starter at quarterback when they play at Green Bay on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC.

Trubisky was benched by Coach Matt Nagy in favor of Nick Foles earlier this season. But the Bears’ quarterback situation was thrown into disarray when Foles suffered a hip injury late in their pre-bye loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Trubisky, at the time, was sidelined by a shoulder injury. But now Trubisky is healthy and the Bears will attempt to end a four-game losing streak that has dropped their record to 5-5.

They trail the first-place Packers, who are 7-3, by two games in the NFC North. The Packers are coming off an overtime loss last Sunday at Indianapolis in which the Colts converted a fumble lost by Green Bay wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling into the winning field goal.

The Packers can all but wrap up the division title if they win to increase their lead to three games with five games left. But they’ve been inconsistent lately, going 3-3 since a 4-0 start to the season. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains very much in the league MVP conversation with 29 touchdown passes, four interceptions and an NFL-best passer rating of 115.8.